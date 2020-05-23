Where Are They Now? | McElroy enjoying Division III balance at Bethel

"I think our last two years we were 19-4, made a trip to the Elite Eight," said McElroy, the Royals' defensive coordinator. "Our conference has led the nation in attendance the last 11 years. It's good football and the fans are there. There are lots of traditions and lots of rivalries. We got three teams that we play off one street in St. Paul. It's just a unique atmosphere up here. And it's good ball, that's what is kind of fun, too."

"SIU was an incredibly formative time for me in a lot of aspects, from a football standpoint and just learning how to work," he said. "Having to kind of figure what are we going to do? What are we going to make of this? When we were there we were pretty good, and I learned about coming to work every day from a football standpoint, but I was around such great people like (chaplain) Roger Lipe. I even got to be with Kerry Martin at Marion High School, so, being able to be around such great guys that have impacted me outside of the football field was special."