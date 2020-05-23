Where Are They Now? | McElroy enjoying Division III balance at Bethel

CARBONDALE — Mike McElroy played football at SIU, an FCS school, coached at Minnesota under Jerry Kill and was a defensive coordinator at Division II Concordia-St. Paul four years ago, but always had an eye for another school.
In 2016, the former first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference safety transferred to Division III Bethel University, where he has found the perfect balance between family and football. Summers are light, with no scholarships to offer, and the Michigan native can spend most days with wife Austyn and his 2-year-old son, Asa.
"I love the fact that I still get to be at home at a decent time to be with my family, and my kiddo, and get to coach pretty high-level football without sacrificing a bunch of wasted hours," McElroy said. "The summers for us are really light, which is awesome, because we're not offering scholarships and going to a bunch of camps. It's kind of Division I light."
McElroy, who helped SIU to playoff berths in 2008 and 2009, is still third in school history with 15 career interceptions. He had 222 tackles between 2007-11 and received the league's highest academic honor, the President's Council Academic Excellence Award, his final three years.
After learning the ropes under Kill, he landed with another Hall of Fame coach, Steve Johnson, at Bethel. Johnson is starting his 32nd season with the Royals and is a six-time winner of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Award. Bethel went 8-2 last year and regularly plays in front of big crowds.
"I think our last two years we were 19-4, made a trip to the Elite Eight," said McElroy, the Royals' defensive coordinator. "Our conference has led the nation in attendance the last 11 years. It's good football and the fans are there. There are lots of traditions and lots of rivalries. We got three teams that we play off one street in St. Paul. It's just a unique atmosphere up here. And it's good ball, that's what is kind of fun, too."
McElroy still keeps an eye on SIU, he said, in between games.
"SIU was an incredibly formative time for me in a lot of aspects, from a football standpoint and just learning how to work," he said. "Having to kind of figure what are we going to do? What are we going to make of this? When we were there we were pretty good, and I learned about coming to work every day from a football standpoint, but I was around such great people like (chaplain) Roger Lipe. I even got to be with Kerry Martin at Marion High School, so, being able to be around such great guys that have impacted me outside of the football field was special."
