Where Are They Now? | Spivey now clears the bases as hospitalist

Cowsert said she'd give all her records back to have won that game.

"I would have bet everything that we would have won that tournament, and I would have traded all the RBIs, all the records for that, to get a ring," she said. "It is bittersweet that we weren't able to achieve that, and I would have really liked to have done that for my teammates and our coaches and everybody, but I'm happy Shaye and the next class were able to achieve it."

SIU broke a 10-year NCAA drought in 2017 when it won the MVC Tournament. The Salukis made the regionals again in 2019 as an at-large berth, and were poised to make a run at the 2020 tournament before the virus shut everything down in March.

Cowsert married Travis Cowsert, a former All-South basketball player at Hardin County High School, almost three years ago. The two grew up five miles apart and had a baby boy last fall. After working at a family practice in Marion for a few years, she moved back closer to home and is back living in Hardin County.

"I always through I'd be a physician's assistant or a nurse practitioner," she said. "I just really liked the flexability and being able to be in the medical field, and being able to practice in almost any area. I'm able to stay in my community and give back. I've really gotten a lot of joy out of it. I think I made the right decision in my career choice."

