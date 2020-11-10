Winthrop named Big South Conference favorite

Winthrop, which is scheduled to play SIU at the Louisville bubble event Nov. 29, was picked to win the Big South Conference in its preseason poll released Tuesday.

The Eagles return three starters, including senior Chandler Vaudrin, from last season's 24-10 squad that tied for the league's regular-season championship. Vaudrin, a 6-foot-7 guard that finished second in the Big South in assists (5.8 per game), was named to the preseason first team. Winthrop received 21 of 24 first-place votes and finished with 261 points to outdistance second-place UNC-Asheville in the preseason poll.

Winthrop tied Radford for the regular-season championship last season and won the Big South Tournament.

SIU is 1-1 lifetime against Winthrop, beating the Eagles on the road in 2017 and losing at home in 2018.

The Salukis were picked fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll. Sophomore guard Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, was named to the preseason second team.

— Todd Hefferman

