Without clear schedule, SIU football focus turns to players

CARBONDALE — Once SIU's fall football season fell off a cliff last week, coach Nick Hill and his staff turned their attention to getting their squad through an extended 2020-21 season.

In less than seven days, the Salukis went from a full Missouri Valley Football Conference slate and three non-conference games to preparing for the first spring season in school history. The once-in-a-lifetime coronavirus pandemic, an unusual fall schedule that could change in the next two weeks, and the bubble, finally had to give a little in order for the team to find some normalcy, Hill said.

"Nobody's got a playbook for it, and I think that what gets lost in all of this, we want to play or we don't want to play, there's a lot of unknowns for these kids. And the longer that you go in all of this unknown, it creates a lot of anxiety, and a lot of, sometimes, depression," Hill said during a virtual press conference Tuesday. "We're able to give them 12-month calendars, what to expect, when are your days off, here is when you get to go home for a break. This is across the country. Bring everybody back, and it's, like, you gotta stay in this bubble."