WIU's Sampson throws for 425 in loss, named MVFC offensive player of the week

ST. LOUIS — This week’s Missouri Valley Football Conference players of the week include QB Connor Sampson of Western Illinois, DE Braydon Deming of Illinois State, DB Hunter Lunsford of Indiana State and WR Phazione McClurge of Indiana State.

Offensive Player of the Week

QB Connor Sampson, Western Illinois

6-3, 215, Sr. Belleville, Mich. (Belleville High)

Saturday was a career day for Sampson, who led Western Illinois to a heroic comeback attempt against No. 6 Eastern Washington. In the 62-56 loss, Sampson set a career high in single-game passing yards -- going 31-of-46 for 425 yards. It currently ranks as the fifth-highest spot in the program's single-game records. His previous single-game best was 368 yards vs. South Dakota on Nov. 2, 2019. He also threw for a career-high four touchdowns. The 425-yard game was the best in the league last week, and the four TD passes tied for the MVFC's best this year.

Defensive Player of the Week

DE Braydon Deming, Illinois State

6-4, 255, Jr., Billings, Mont. (Billings West High / Montana)

Deming had a career night in ISU’s 31-24 win over rival Eastern Illinois in the Mid-America Classic. The Billings, Mont., native made his presence known on the defensive line for the Redbirds, tying for the team lead with a career-best 10 tackles and added a sack and four TFLs in the victory for the Redbirds. The four TFLs are a league single-game high this season.

Special Teams Player of the Week

DB Hunter Lunsford, Indiana State

6-1, 215, R-Sr., Elk Grove, Calif. (Consumnes Oaks High / Columbia)

Lunsford put the first points on the board for the Sycamores on Saturday night as the redshirt senior scooped up a fumble on a muffed punt and took it into the end zone to put Indiana State ahead early. The five-yard return was Indiana State’s first fumble return TD since the 2019 season and highlighted his evening that featured two tackles on the day. Indiana State rallied to defeat Eastern Kentucky on the road, 23-21.

Newcomer of the Week

WR Phazione McClurge, Indiana State

6-2, 190, Gr., Chicago, Ill. (Mount Carmel High / Cornell)

McClurge put the Sycamores on his back when it came down to the wire in Indiana State’s 23-21 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night. McClurge hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Sycamores ahead 14-7. He added the game-winning touchdown reception as time expired with the graduate student going up and over the defender for the 24-yard touchdown catch to silence the crowd at EKU and bring Indiana State onto the field in celebration. He finished with a career-high six catches for 75 yards in the win.

