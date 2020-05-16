Salukis' Eason named women's track Scholar-Athlete of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU sprinter Tyjuana Eason has been named the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference women's track and field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced earlier this month.

Eason, who was the conference champion in the 60-meter dash, 200 meter and 1,600 relay, earned her master's degree in social work this May with a 4.0 cumulative GPA. She was SIU's lone Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient.

The Missouri Valley Conference initiated Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards for its sponsored sports for the first time in 2019-20. In most cases, the honorees were determined by a vote of league sports information directors in conjunction with the announcement of league scholar-athlete teams. The awards were given to the athletes who finished the best at the MVC championships in cross country, track and field and swimming and diving, who also had a 3.7 GPA or above.

Alexander Bruno of Valparaiso was the male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in track and field. Bruno, who is pursuing a master's degree in analytics and modeling, won the Crusaders' first league title in track and field since joining the league in the men's mile. He was also eighth in the 3,000 run in a time of 8 minutes, 36.38 seconds.

Softball trio named academic all-district