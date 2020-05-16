Salukis' Eason named women's track Scholar-Athlete of the Year

CARBONDALE — SIU sprinter Tyjuana Eason has been named the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference women's track and field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced earlier this month.
Eason, who was the conference champion in the 60-meter dash, 200 meter and 1,600 relay, earned her master's degree in social work this May with a 4.0 cumulative GPA. She was SIU's lone Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient.
The Missouri Valley Conference initiated Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards for its sponsored sports for the first time in 2019-20. In most cases, the honorees were determined by a vote of league sports information directors in conjunction with the announcement of league scholar-athlete teams. The awards were given to the athletes who finished the best at the MVC championships in cross country, track and field and swimming and diving, who also had a 3.7 GPA or above.
Alexander Bruno of Valparaiso was the male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in track and field. Bruno, who is pursuing a master's degree in analytics and modeling, won the Crusaders' first league title in track and field since joining the league in the men's mile. He was also eighth in the 3,000 run in a time of 8 minutes, 36.38 seconds.
Softball trio named academic all-district
Senior pitcher Claire Miller, senior first baseman/designated hitter Kyleigh Decker and junior outfielder Jenny Jansen were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The team honors the nation's top student-athletes for their performance on the field and in the classroom.
Miller, a Wayne City native, went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA to earn her first academic all-district nod. Decker was in the top five in the MVC in RBIs (fifth place), slugging percentage (fifth) and home runs (tied for fifth) when the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jansen was named to the all-district team for the first time after she tied for fifth in the league in doubles and tied for sixth in RBIs.
All three honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those honorees will be announced from June 8-11.
Walters named first team academic all-district
Senior infielder Ian Walters was named first team academic all-district by CoSIDA, the organization announced this week.
Walters was off to a big start to the 2020 season, leading the Valley in hits, doubles, stolen bases, assists and on-base percentage. The former Rend Lake College standout reached base in all 18 games and finished the shortened season on a 15-game hitting streak.
Walters holds a 3.881 GPA in sport administration. By making the all-district team, he will be eligible for All-America honors, which will be announced July 11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!