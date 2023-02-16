It’s hard to think of the last time expectations might have been higher for an SIU baseball team than they are going into Friday night’s season opener at Wofford.

Despite the loss of J.T. Weber, who tied Robert Jones atop the school’s career homer list with 36, All-MVC second baseman Grey Epps, power-hitting catcher Nick Hagedorn, workhorse starter Noah Farmer and top reliever Trey McDaniel, the Salukis have been picked to repeat last year’s Missouri Valley Conference regular season title.

That’s because they return five of their top six hitters from a relentless offense and have beefed up a depth-shy pitching staff by adding a pair of starters from the junior college ranks.

While a tougher schedule means SIU might not hit 40 wins for the third straight year, 36 or 38 might be enough to end a 33-year NCAA Tournament drought.

“I like the blend of youth and experience we have on this team,” said fourth-year coach Lance Rhodes. “You never know what’s going to happen with schedules because you’re basing them off the year before, but I think we’ve got a tougher schedule this year.

“We start with Wofford, which probably should have been in the tournament last year, and then we have two good Power 5 teams to close our weekend non-conference. I think we have the talent to do a lot of good things.”

And most of that talent is proven, beginning with Kaeber Rog. All he did in his first year in Carbondale was bat .362 with 14 homers and 60 RBI. Rog hit .405 in league games, becoming the first Saluki since P.J. Finigan in 2005 to win MVC Player of the Year.

Rog figures to anchor an offense that last year combined power (88 homers) and speed (70 bags in 87 attempts) with high average (.296) and run production (7.7 runs per game). The Salukis averaged nearly five walks per game and collected 216 extra-base hits.

“We had the mentality last year that we were never out of a game until they told us we made the 27th out,” Rhodes said. “We won a lot of games when we were behind late. We never gave up on a game.”

Rog and outfielder Pier-Olivier Boucher are preseason All-MVC picks. Boucher batted .325-8-33, earning All-MVC Tournament honors. And he now has a fellow Quebecer besides him in the outfield that could make this offense even more diverse.

Dallas Baptist transfer Mathieu Vallee played just seven games with the Patriots last year, hitting .182 in 22 at-bats. But Vallee swiped three bases and has the ability to distract pitchers to no end.

“He’s a guy that if he’s getting on base, our hitters behind him are going to see a lot of fastballs to hit,” Rhodes said.

Adding Vallee to an outfield that also includes good contact hitters like Nathan Bandy (.318-2-34) and Jack Rigoni (.305-3-19) gives Rhodes depth and the ability to work matchups.

Returning in the infield is Ryan Rodriguez (.308-4-38), who may not fit the profile of a power hitter at a corner spot but can drive in runs like no one’s business. He averaged an RBI every five at-bats last year.

In theory, SIU should be able to pitch better and in a more traditional manner than last year. After losing two-thirds of their weekend rotation by the end of April due to injuries and ineffectiveness, the Salukis relied heavily on Farmer (7-2, 3.87), McDaniel (8-1, 3.53) and All-MVC pitcher Matthew Steidl (7-4, 3.45).

Rhodes didn’t hesitate to use Steidl or McDaniel for five or even six-inning stints out of the bullpen. If JUCO righthanders Paul Bonzagni and Easton Dermody live up to advance billing as two of the best draft prospects in the Valley, Rhodes won’t have to resort to intricate pitching strategies.

Instead, he might be leading SIU to the NCAA bid it wanted last year but failed to secure after it fell at Missouri State in the double-elimination final of the MVC tourney.

“We accomplished a lot last year, but for the returners and the coaches, there’s some unfinished business left,” Rhodes said.