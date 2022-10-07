SIU Football | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis must stick to what's worked

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just as SIU’s football team can’t hit the rewind button on the first two games that it lost, it also can’t go back and bask in the glow of its present three-game winning streak that has it ranked 17th in this week’s Stats Perform Top 25.

When the Salukis try to stay unbeaten in the Missouri Valley Football Conference Saturday in Plaster Stadium against a desperate Missouri State team, they must stick to the approaches that have worked so well for them lately.

“It’s about being able to play at a high level on Saturday,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “We’ve grown together a lot through these five weeks. You can’t create that culture until you’re in tough, shared experiences.”

Despite the fact that the Bears (2-3, 0-2) have lost three straight and plummeted from 4th to 19th the last two weeks, this is still a dangerous team. It has as good a quarterback as anyone in the league, plus good receivers, a quality running back and capable playmakers on defense.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino has also had the Salukis’ number since taking the program over before the COVID-19 season. He’s won both matchups, including last year’s 38-28 decision in Carbondale.

How does SIU stay unbeaten in the Valley? Here are three ways it can do it:

1. Stop the run to win

One of the Salukis’ preseason objectives has been realized. They have gone from one of the worst run defenses in the Valley to one of the best.

They’ve held four of their first five opponents under 100 yards on the ground. Illinois State was the latest to try and fail to crack SIU’s front seven, managing just 79 yards on 30 attempts last week.

“Just like every team we see – if we can make them one-dimensional, we’ll give ourselves a shot,” Hill said.

Missouri State is primarily a passing team with Jason Shelley at the helm. He leads the conference in six different passing categories, including total yardage with 1,376. But it also has a good running back in Jacardia Wright, who has 355 yards and a 4.7-yard per carry average.

If the Salukis can keep Wright in check, they should be able to put the Bears in poor down-and-distance situations. That could enable their pass rush (13 sacks the last three games) to tee off on a line that’s allowed 23 sacks so far.

2. More consistent offense

SIU’s game at Illinois State was not one any coach likes to see, aside from the final result. Most of that had to do with the offense’s regression after halftime.

After being efficient and productive in the first half, producing 19 second quarter points with big plays and good red-zone execution, the Salukis didn’t score in the second half. And they never really threatened to score, either.

Hill admitted on Monday that the play-calling might have been conservative, although SIU ran the ball well in the first half and appeared to have a big enough lead. Its defense never let the Redbirds get anything going until late in the third quarter.

However, the offense didn’t execute much of anything after halftime and that’s a trend that can’t continue into this week. One would expect Shelley to make some plays at home. The regal canines better be ready to score a few touchdowns.

“I have to do a better job as a play-caller,” Hill said after Saturday night’s game and again on Monday.

3. Being more special

There’s reason for concern with special teams. Last week, Jake Baumgarte missed an extra point and had a second one blocked. Nathan Torney dropped two perfectly good punt snaps but was able to avoid getting both attempts blocked.

Also, kick coverage has been spotty at times. That can’t be the case this week with Missouri State boasting not one, but two dangerous returners in Montrae Braswell and D’Vontae Key.

Factor in two bad punt snaps in the season opener at Incarnate Word and a blocked field goal at Northwestern, and you have a unit that certainly has room to improve. And needs to do it sooner instead of later.

“It’s been a variety of issues,” Hill said. “We have to take ownership as a staff and the players need to take ownership of what they need to do. We have to value the reps there like they do on offense and defense.”