SIU Hall of Fame | Derek Shelton 'stunned' to be honored

Derek Shelton is truly one of a kind when it comes to SIU athletics.

When he was named the Pittsburgh Pirates’ manager on Nov. 27, 2019, he became the first Saluki alum to be named the manager or head coach of a major professional sports franchise.

Given that accomplishment and the baseball career he had for SIU, it’s not a surprise that Shelton will be one of eight new inductees into the Saluki Hall of Fame on Oct. 14.

Well, maybe it was a surprise to Shelton.

“I was a little stunned, actually,” he said Friday from Busch Stadium, where Pittsburgh started a weekend series with St. Louis. “It’s a really great honor. There have been a lot of really great athletes going through there, so I’m extremely humbled.”

Shelton might not admit this himself, but he was one of those really great athletes when he played for SIU from 1989-92. A .268 hitter over 177 career games, Shelton was considered a premier defensive catcher.

Shelton was part of the last Saluki team to make the NCAA Tournament. Itchy Jones’ 1990 squad won a school-record 49 games and won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to get the league’s auto bid.

“Those are my fondest memories of playing for Itch,” Shelton said. “That group of players was extremely special.”

Shelton caught the likes of Sean Bergman and Al Levine, both of whom enjoyed lengthy big league careers. Bergman’s eight MLB seasons included a 12-9 record for the 1998 Astros, who won the NL Central, while Levine lasted 10 years and pitched to a 2.38 earned run average in 2001 for Anaheim.

By then, Shelton was already knee-deep into the managing and coaching portion of his baseball life. An elbow injury quashed his playing career after two minor league seasons – Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera were among his teammates in the Yankees’ chain – and Shelton took the next step.

After a couple of years managing future Yankee stars such as Robinson Cano, Shelton became the Cleveland Indians’ hitting coach in 2005. That year, every starter hit at least 16 homers as Cleveland won 93 games.

Following a five-year stint in Cleveland, Shelton was hired by Tampa Bay. He served as the hitting coach for seven years until the Rays canned him in September 2016. Landing on his feet quickly, Shelton became Toronto’s quality control coach for 2017, then was named Minnesota’s bench coach for 2018.

The big year for Shelton was 2019. He was retained after Paul Molitor was gassed as the manager. With Rocco Baldelli running the team, the Twins won 101 games and set an all-time MLB record with 307 homers. Even though they were swept out of the American League playoffs by the Yankees, Shelton was a hot managerial candidate.

Pittsburgh hired him to oversee what’s been a slow building process. The Pirates must win four of their last six games to avoid a 100-loss season and will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year. But they at least have introduced some exciting prospects into the mix like shortstop Oneil Cruz.

“We have a bunch of young players,” Shelton said. “At times we are playing seven rookies, but we acquired guys who are having impact on our major league team. We’re moving forward in Pittsburgh and adding pieces will help achieve that goal.”

It won’t surprise anyone who knows Shelton that one of his ways of moving forward is to seek advice from the guy who was his college coach in 1989 and 1990. Jones spends a day with Shelton at the club’s spring training site in Bradenton, Fla. every year.

It’s an experience that Shelton treasures.

“When you’re listening to one of your mentors asking questions, you have to ask questions of other people,” he said. “You have to know the why of how they are doing things. The biggest thing I learned from Itch is to keep growing.”