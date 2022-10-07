SIU Hall of Fame | Ed Thompson's decades of dedication honored with induction

It’s been said that those who can’t play often wind up as managers and then figure out if they’re going to go into stats or training.

Ed Thompson took the latter path and as of October 14, it will land him in the Saluki Hall of Fame.

The guy who was the athletic program’s head trainer from 1979-2012 and took care of some of the school’s most fabled athletes is finally getting his due.

“It’s exhilarating to have your body of work, especially one that spans 33 years, considered to be Hall of Fame-worthy,” Thompson said on Thursday. “There was excitement, of course, and a little bit of relief when I heard the news this summer.

“I’d been told that I’d been proposed as a candidate a couple of times, so it’s fair to say I felt excited and relieved when I found out.”

Thompson’s roots to Southern Illinois run deeper than the university that employed him for nearly 40 years, including the first five as an assistant trainer. A product of Marion, Thompson was an SIU senior when he struck up a fateful conversation with then-trainer Robert (Doc) Spackman.

“I asked him if I could come over and work for him and he allowed me to,” Thompson said.

There was what Thompson calls a lot of grunt work for starters. But through it all, he picked up a passion for the profession that would soon define his daily life. Spackman taught him necessary early lessons that Thompson took with him when he got the full-time job as head trainer.

Not all of those lessons had to do with treating injuries and getting athletes back on the field or court as quickly as possible.

“I was taught that it was important to assist everybody – not just the student-athlete, but the coaches and their sports,” Thompson said. “You give everyone a chance to be successful. Sometimes, you have to make hard choices, but you have to protect student-athletes.

“My strength was how I availed myself to anyone that asked. I positioned myself to be an asset.”

During Thompson’s lengthy career, he was part of SIU’s 1983 Division I-AA football national title. He was also the trainer for 15 postseason trips in men’s basketball and fondly recalls coaches such as Rich Herrin, Bruce Weber, Matt Painter and Chris Lowery.

Painter, now the successful coach at Purdue, clearly respected Thompson’s work years after leaving Carbondale for the Big 10 Conference. In 2009, Painter and Lowery served as assistant coaches to Pittsburgh’s Jamie Dixon for USA Basketball’s U19 World Championships team.

There was just one problem: The squad didn’t have a trainer. USA Basketball preferred to use NBA trainers, but because of a work stoppage, league personnel couldn’t have contact with draftable student-athletes.

Painter fixed the issue with one recommendation.

“I spent two weeks in Colorado Springs and two in China,” Thompson said of the trip.

Thompson’s life wasn’t always about taping ankles and feeling knee ligaments. He remembers no less than seven trips to Hawaii, including one during his last year as the men’s basketball trainer. There were also friendships with former SIU greats like Mike Glenn, Joe C. Meriwether and Corky Abrams, who will join Thompson next week in the Hall of Fame.

These days, Thompson is enjoying retirement. After his career at SIU, he worked another six years in medical sales before stepping away from everyday work. He still lives in Carbondale.

The fellow who took care of others is looking forward to his weekend in the Saluki sun.

“I had a lot of great relationships with coaches and student-athletes,” he said. “We commanded respect.”