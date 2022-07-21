SIU is expected to name Tim Leonard new Athletic Director

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University has apparently landed a new athletic director following a months-long search.

Tim Leonard, the former athletic director at Towson University in Maryland, is said to be the university's pick.

First reporting the hire was Pete Thamel, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN, whose sources told him Wednesday that "Leonard is expected to become the next athletic director at Southern Illinois."

Local sources confirmed the hire off the record. A formal announcement on the hire is tentatively planned for Friday.

Leonard comes to Southern from Towson University in Maryland. Towson, an NCAA Division 1 school, is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

According to the Towson University website, Leonard became athletic director there in 2013 after having previously served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Southern Methodist University. Leonard has also worked at Boise State and Illinois State universities. At Boise State, he worked as the Assistant Director of the Bronco Athletic Association. At Illinois State, he was Director of Annual Giving.

Leonard is a member of the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD) and was the 2012 recipient of NAADD's Athletic Fundraiser of the Year award.

He is a graduate of Boise State University, having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. In addition to his affiliation with NAADD, he is also a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics, the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), and the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Leonard is a native of Twin Falls, Idaho.