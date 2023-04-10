Marcus Domask may have left Southern Illinois but he’s staying in the Land of Lincoln.

Domask announced on his Twitter page Monday morning that he will play at Illinois next season, 12 days after opting to leave SIU following a four-year career in which he scored 1,615 points to finish 9th on the Salukis’ all-time scoring list.

Domask averaged career highs in scoring (16.7) and rebounding (5.8) as a senior while also leading the team in assists with 125, the second straight year he’d led SIU in scoring, boarding and helpers. He was a first team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick.

Thanks largely to him and fellow senior Lance Jones, who on Saturday announced he would transfer to Purdue for his COVID-19 season, the Salukis went 23-10 and earned the third seed for the MVC tourney. They nipped Missouri State in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Drake in the semifinals.

Domask started all 106 games in his SIU career, establishing himself as a three-level scorer who could also pass for profit. His career high was 32 points, set on Nov. 23 in an overtime win over Cal Baptist at the SoCal Challenge and matched in a Jan. 29 loss at Illinois State.

Domask averaged 13.6 ppg as a freshman, establishing himself in Saluki lore when he drained a turnaround jumper as time expired in a February 2020 win over Missouri State that inspired a court-storming. He scored 16.3 as a sophomore before missing the last 16 games of a 12-14 season with a foot injury.

He returned as a junior and scored 15.1 ppg, earning second team All-MVC honors and winning MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. That was an honor he would repeat as a senior.

In addition to his point total, Domask also pulled down 564 rebounds and doled out 356 assists. He connected on 45.3% of his field goals, 35.9% of his 3-pointers and 84.3% at the foul line.

Domask and Jones, along with reserve guards Dalton Banks and Foster Wonders, have all departed SIU via the transfer portal in the last two weeks. The program also lost guards Trent Brown and Jawaun Newton, as well as center JD Muila, to graduation. SIU is expected to dip heavily into the transfer portal to fill out its roster in the coming weeks.

Domask joins an Illinois program that’s coming off a 20-13 season that saw it lose four of its last five games, including a 73-63 setback to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last month in Des Moines.

The Fighting Illini have lost three players to the transfer portal since February – Skyy Clark, Jaylen Epps and RJ Melendez – and saw junior center Coleman Hawkins enter the NBA Draft. In addition, they graduated one-and-done transfer Matthew Mayer.

As currently constituted, the roster will likely be led by first team All-Big 10 pick Terrance Shannon, Jr., center Dain Dainja and Domask.

Domask is Illinois’ first addition via the portal for next year. The Illini are expected to be active in the portal as well with several holes to fill on their roster to be a contender in the Big 10.