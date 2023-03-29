One of the top all-around players in SIU history has decided to play basketball somewhere else next year.

Marcus Domask announced on his Twitter account Wednesday that he would enter his name in the 2023 NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility and entering the transfer portal.

“The past four years have given me some of the greatest moments of my life,” Domask said in his post on social media. “I have nothing but gratitude toward coach (Bryan) Mullins and the staff for everything they have done for me. My teammates have turned into family and have made this journey unforgettable.

“I have felt nothing but love ever since my first step on campus. You have shown love not only towards myself, but my entire family and it has meant the world to me.”

Domask is treading a path like the one AJ Green took after last year, when he was Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Northern Iowa. It paid off for Green as he signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and has split time between the NBA and the team’s G-League affiliate.

Whether Domask experiences the same success as Green remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: Few players in recent Saluki annals have had the type of consistent impact he had from his first game to his last.

Starting all 106 games for which he was healthy – Domask missed the final 16 games of the 2020-21 season with a foot injury – he finished with 1,615 points. That’s ninth in school history, ahead of stars like Joe C. Meriwether, Chris Carr and Troy Hudson, all of whom went on to enjoy solid NBA careers.

Domask led the team in scoring (16.7), rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.8) last year, marking the second consecutive season he paced them in all three major categories. A first team All-MVC pick, Domask scored in double figures 28 times for a 23-10 team, including 32-point performances against Cal Baptist and Illinois State.

His 564 career rebounds are good for 19th in school history, ranking him ahead of all-time SIU and NBA great Walt Frazier, although Frazier grabbed 531 boards in only 50 games. And Domask’s 356 assists are 8th in program history, more than Saluki Hall of Famers Mike Glenn and Corky Abrams.

Domask also proved to be one of the most durable players in program history. His 1,169 minutes this year were the most for any SIU player since 1989-90, when Rick Shipley logged 1,198 and Sterling Mahan played 1,176.

Domask originally planned to play at Northern Kentucky when he graduated from Waupun High School in Wisconsin, but coach John Brannen departed NKU for Cincinnati. After reopening his recruiting, Domask selected SIU and new coach Mullins.

Earlier this month, Mullins reflected on Domask’s legacy, shortly after Domask was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season and was picked as a first team Academic All-American.

“He embodies what it means to be a Saluki on the court, in the classroom and the community,” Mullins said. “This is a four-year award that doesn’t happen overnight. He has always prioritized his academics.”

The next domino to fall regarding SIU’s roster might be guard Lance Jones, the team’s second-leading scorer the last two years who became close friends with Domask during their careers. Most followers of the program believe Jones will also look to play his final season somewhere else.

If Jones follows Domask out the door, the top returning scorer next year will be guard Xavier Johnson, who averaged 7.0 ppg.