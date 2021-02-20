SIU Soccer | SIU falls to Western Kentucky in season opener

CARBONDALE -- In their first contest in 473 days, the Southern Illinois University women's soccer team fell to C-USA opponent, Western Kentucky 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Lew Hartzog T&F Complex.

"We got exactly what we needed out of today," said head coach Grant Williams. "We got to play a quality opponent, got to learn where we need to improve, and what we can build off of. Everyone got the chance to play, we're all healthy, so we will have everyone involved in training this week with eyes wide open and looking ahead."

Western Kentucky started shooting from the start, earning an unassisted goal by freshman Annah Hopkins in the fifth minute, followed by another cross the box from Avery Jacobsen to junior Ambere Barnett to put past goalkeeper Maddy Alaluf, and putting WKU 2-0 in the twenty-fifth minute.

Into the second half of play, Hopkins scored again at the 59th minute mark, with a double-assist down the line by Barnett and Brina Micheels. Following a non-goal call from being offsides, the Lady Hilltoppers finished their offensive run of the afternoon with a final goal by Taylor Swartz, unassisted.