SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time in three years, SIU’s softball season ended with a fruitless trip to a Pac-12 Conference school for the NCAA Tournament.

Baylor’s Shaylon Govan dumped a three-run triple just out of the reach of right fielder Emma Austin in the top of the ninth and the Bears added another run to eliminate the Salukis 13-9 from the Salt Lake City Regional.

“We didn’t come here to participate,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell. “We came here to win. I think we played our guts out and we left it out there on the field. I’m super-proud of them.”

SIU (36-20) erased a 9-2 deficit to force extra innings but couldn’t hold off Baylor (40-17) after Madi Eberle (19-10) retired the first two hitters in the ninth. Ashlyn Wachtendorf and McKenzie Wilson singled, followed by a walk to Presleigh Pilon.

Govan lifted a fly ball that Austin, who was playing deep, came in on and dove for but missed. The ball rolled to the warning track as all three runners scored. An infield single by Sydney Collazos added an insurance run.

The Salukis went 0-2 in their last NCAA experience in 2021 at Arizona State, although this 0-2 certainly came with a lot of excitement. After rallying from a 6-0 deficit to tie Utah 9-9 on Friday before suffering an 11-9 defeat, they made the only team to beat No. 1 Oklahoma this year sweat, even after falling in a big hole in the fifth.

Collazos led off with a bunt that popped straight over Eberle and on the dirt in front of second for a fluky hit. After a sacrifice bunt, Amber Toven doubled to left-center for a 4-2 advantage. One out later, Wachtendorf delivered an RBI single to make it 5-2.

The inning unraveled from there. A walk and a bases-loaded hit batter brought in another run and a rare three-base throwing error by shortstop Jackie Lis, trying for a force play at second, put the Salukis in a huge problem.

But as they did against Utah, they made a great effort to solve it. They delivered five two-out runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Elizabeth Warwick and Lis, a two-run double off the left field wall by Rylie Hamilton and an RBI triple off the right-center field wall by Anna Carder.

“I don’t think anyone ever had a doubt,” said second baseman Tori Schullian. “We knew we could compete. We did it yesterday, too.”

Addi Baker nearly extended the inning with a shot to deep center off RyLee Crandall, the Bears’ third pitcher of the inning, that McKenzie Watson ran down on the warning track.

SIU pressed the issue in the seventh. Austin led off with a double down the left field line and scored when Wachtendorf’s throw bounced into foul territory down the right field line, cutting the lead to a run.

Aubree DePron singled with two outs to bring the potential winning run to the plate and Warwick tied it with a rope to the left-center field wall for a double and her 51st RBI of the year. The Bears forced extra innings by intentionally walking Lis and inducing a pop-up out of Hamilton.

“There was never any doubt in this group,” said DePron, who was 4 for 5 in the last game of her career. “Our bats are hot right now. We kept fighting even when they slept on us a little bit.”

The Salukis had a chance to win it in the eighth when Baker walked with one out and Austin singled but Crandall (16-5) induced a 6-4-3 double play from Bailey Caylor.

Hoping for a quick start, SIU instead had to fight from behind right away for the second straight game. After getting a pair of quick outs to start the top of the first, Eberle then lost the strike zone for four hitters to hand Baylor a run.

Walks to Govan, Collazos and Ana Watson preceded Eberle ticking the elbow guard of Toven with a pitch to force home the game’s first run. It became 2-0 in the second on an RBI hit by Wilson and 3-0 an inning later as Toven bounced an RBI single to right.

The Salukis needed a couple of innings to get something going against Crandall, who showcased impressive stuff in fanning Lis and Hamilton to end the first. But SIU got something done in the third to fight its way into contention.

Tori Schullian led off with a single and was forced on DePron’s grounder. Warwick walked and Lis singled off the left field wall to score DePron from second. After a passed ball moved the runners up 60 feet, Hamilton lined a sacrifice fly to center.

That was a mere prelude to another wild finish that put the Salukis on the precipice of a statement win. But even though they were eliminated, they certainly lost with valor.

“We may not be a Power 5 school but we showed we belonged on the same field with them,” said Schullian. “We’re never afraid of anyone, no matter the jersey. We made a name for ourselves. We showed them who we were.”