SIU swimmer Cernek breaks school record at MAC Championship

Southern Illinois swimmer Adam Cernek broke the 100-yard backstroke school record on Day three at the Mid-American Conference Championships inside Shea Natatorium. The Salukis remain in third place with 370 points. Missouri State leads the five-team field with 607 points.
"Our athletes keep fighting," first-year head coach Geoff Hanson said. "It hasn't been perfect. There have been great highs and aspects that we need to adjust. But they have continued to work hard all day long."
Cernek stood out on Day three with a SIU-record and NCAA "B" cut time of 47.64 in the 100-back preliminaries. The time edged former MAC Swimmer of the Year Till Pallmann's mark of 47.79 set in 2016. Cernek claimed his first-career MAC title in the finals with a winning time of 47.69. The Turany, Slovakia native now holds both backstroke school records. He broke the 200-yard backstroke record at the SIU Invitational on Nov. 17, 2019.
— Saluki Media Services