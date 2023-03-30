Minutes after her first SIU women’s basketball team ended its season March 10 with a 70-64 loss to Belmont in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Moline, coach Kelly Bond-White was asked how she gets the program to go where she wants it to.

“We have to establish our habits early,” she said. “Technique on boxing out, technique on hand checks – just the simple things. Getting the ball to the right people at the right time. We talk about sacrificing all the time, playing for each other.

“I think you saw this program grow over the year and I like where it is headed.”

That the Salukis finished 12-19 couldn’t have been terribly surprising, even if the roster contained plenty of talent. They replaced four starters from last year’s MVC regular season champion and only got 15 minutes all year from team captain Adrianna Katcher (foot).

That was just one illustration of how in flux the team’s rotations were. Eleven players drew at least one start and no one started all 31 games. The closest anyone came was point guard Quierra Love, who opened in the lineup 29 times. Seven players started at least 11 games.

SIU enjoyed some excellent individual efforts but too often couldn’t find consistency. It scored 100 points three different times but lost two games by at least 52 points. It scored 73.4 ppg but gave up 75 ppg despite having the best shot-blocker in program history and a defense that took the ball away more than any other team in the Valley.

So what went right, what went wrong and what does the future look like? Let’s take a peek at how the Salukis evolved through 2022-23:

1. What went right

Bond-White was able to get her team to play fast and when they shared the ball, they could rack up points in bunches. Sixth-year senior guard Ashley Jones averaged 17 points and four assists per game, although she probably wanted to make more than 39.6% from the floor.

Promise Taylor blocked a school-record 95 shots and also supplied a low post scoring threat, tallying 10.5 ppg and canning 59.5% of her field goal attempts. SIU could protect the rim and take the ball away like no other team in the league, collecting 9.9 steals per game and rejecting nearly five shots a game.

Love and Jaidynn Mason combined for nearly four steals per game. Mason displayed the ability to score off mid-range jumpers or drives in pleasing clusters. When she adds a consistent 3-point shot to her game, she’ll be a tough cover for MVC guards.

Laniah Randle embraced her role perhaps better than anyone on the team, leading it in rebounds as an undersized 5-11 forward. Randle played two outstanding games at the MVC tourney and was probably the team’s best player for long stretches against Belmont.

2. What went wrong

For a team that blocked shots and swiped the ball at a high rate, the Salukis had trouble coming up with stops. They were hard-pressed to stop 3-pointers – opponents made nearly 37% from distance – and fouled so often that they barely took more foul shots (544) than the opposition made (509).

They didn’t consistently muster proper responses to adversity. SIU lost its first game 90-38 to Middle Tennessee, which lived up to Bond-White’s prediction as the best team it would play all year, and later mixed in a 101-45 loss at Belmont.

The Salukis shot often but not always efficiently enough, hitting only 43.2% percent from the field and 69.1% at the line. They were outrebounded by 2.7 per game and allowed opponents to grab nearly a third of their missed shots.

SIU’s shortcomings were usually exploited by good teams. It beat only one team with a winning record all year (Murray State), although it narrowly missed two wins over Illinois State because defensive breakdowns led to late 3-pointers.

3. Looking at next year

Jones and Taylor both walked on Senior Day, but Taylor has hinted that she would like to come back. She has a year of eligibility left and her return would give the Salukis a player who could command a double-team inside and the best rim protector in the Valley.

Shemera Williams averaged 10.8 points in 18 games but had some struggles in her first game action since 2019-20. If she returns next year and plays like the top 100 national recruit she was out of high school in Milwaukee, she can be an All-MVC performer.

Mason, Randle, Love, Tamara Nard and Aja Holmes all had glimpses of excellence. Love displayed her value in the MVC tourney when she made key 3-pointers and played solid on-ball defense.

Bond-White inked two players in the November signing period – 5-11 forward Maddy Saracco of Bolingbrook, IL and 5-10 guard TeTe Nelson of St. Louis. Saracco projects as a knockdown 3-point shooter who can help in other facets and Nelson is the kind of rangy, athletic defender that could be a weapon when SIU uses pressure defense.