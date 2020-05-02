SIU Women's Soccer | Assistant coach Nyomi Devine reflects on her time with the Salukis

CARBONDALE — Nyomi Devine is finishing up her Master's degree after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant women's soccer coach for Southern Illinois. Recently, the Beaudesert, Australia native took some time to reflect on her experience at SIU and gave insight on what might come next after graduation.
You had a successful playing career at Murray State before transitioning into a coaching role here with the Salukis. Now that you've had a full season of coaching under your belt, what's been the biggest takeaway for you?
I have learned a lot since transitioning from a player to a coach. I knew coming into this role would be exciting from the start, as we were establishing a brand new program. There are not many opportunities out there to be a part of something that special. I'm thankful for being able to be a part of that and to have gained this unique experience.
Your collegiate career ended only a few years ago. With having played the game at that level so recently, how has that been an advantage for your in helping coach this team?
Having only just finished playing allowed me to have a fresh perspective of the student-athlete experience. I think of that as an advantage because I would want our athletes to take advantage of each moment with us and I'd often provide advice from my personal experiences as a player.
What would you say describes your coaching style best?
I would say I'm really easy going but ask for maximum effort in whatever type of session we are doing. I enjoy being positive and having a laugh with the team as well as pushing them to be their best.
What's the biggest lesson you learned as a player that you've used to your advantage as a coach?
I learned a lot as a player, but it would be to do my best, work hard and stay committed. As a player, my team and I tirelessly did these things and were rewarded with championships. Now as a coach, with those intrinsic skills, it has allowed me to work hard off the field and help the coaching staff provide our athletes the best environment to allow them to be successful.
Is coaching in the long-term plans for you?
The reason I wanted to start coaching was because soccer has been a huge part of my life. I loved playing, watching and teaching younger athletes how to play, so it only seemed like a natural fit to start coaching. I would say that yes, I want to continue to develop athletes to be the best soccer player they can be.
You were recently mentioned in the newspaper for your efforts in helping an apartment complex with daily wellness-checks for potential victims of COVID-19. Can you talk about that experience and what that process has looked like?
It was a great opportunity to be able to volunteer for something that would help others, especially during this crazy time. Each volunteer had to call and check-in with 10-14 apartments every single day for a 14-day quarantine period. As a student outbreak response team, we met every morning to discuss different things before I would start work. Every day, I would call my residents after work for two to three hours. Being in quarantine is tough, so I enjoyed being able to check in with residents and being someone they could talk to everyday.
What's your favorite memory as a player?
There are heaps I could choose from, but winning multiple championships and making history with my teammates and coaches would have to be the one. Those are some my favorite moments and the best feelings that I still reflect on today.
What's your favorite memory from this past season with the Salukis?
Our team is special because they have such great personalities. I really enjoyed working with them and seeing them improve more and more each and every day. My favorite memory would have to be the first home game in program history. The crowd was electric and it was an amazing experience for the players.
Now that you're set to graduate here in May, what's next for Nyomi Devine?
Thanks to Grant, Libby and the Salukis, I have had the opportunity gain a unique experience and earn a Master's degree. I am actively looking for jobs and excited for the next chapter in my life. Although, I will be checking back in and excited to follow Saluki soccer's first conference season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!