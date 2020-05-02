SIU Women's Soccer | Assistant coach Nyomi Devine reflects on her time with the Salukis

What would you say describes your coaching style best?

I would say I'm really easy going but ask for maximum effort in whatever type of session we are doing. I enjoy being positive and having a laugh with the team as well as pushing them to be their best.

What's the biggest lesson you learned as a player that you've used to your advantage as a coach?

I learned a lot as a player, but it would be to do my best, work hard and stay committed. As a player, my team and I tirelessly did these things and were rewarded with championships. Now as a coach, with those intrinsic skills, it has allowed me to work hard off the field and help the coaching staff provide our athletes the best environment to allow them to be successful.

Is coaching in the long-term plans for you?

The reason I wanted to start coaching was because soccer has been a huge part of my life. I loved playing, watching and teaching younger athletes how to play, so it only seemed like a natural fit to start coaching. I would say that yes, I want to continue to develop athletes to be the best soccer player they can be.