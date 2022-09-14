SIU Women's Soccer | Good things happen for Alaluf, Salukis

A year ago at this time, SIU’s 3-year old women’s soccer program put coach Grant Williams on administrative leave as it staggered towards a second straight winless season.

Goalkeeper Maddy Alaluf and her teammates were in a near-impossible situation.

“We were doing our own keeper drills before the start of practice,” she said. “We were going into conference play, wondering what was going to happen. My parents kept telling me to stay positive, that something good would happen.”

Alaluf’s parents have been proven right.

New coach Craig Roberts has given the Salukis their first taste of futbol success. Entering Sunday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener against visiting Drake, SIU is 3-0-1 over its last four matches, giving it more wins against Division I opponents than it had in its first three years total.

And Alaluf is one of the primary reasons why. The senior from Newport Beach, Calif. is the MVC Goalkeeper of the Week after notching 11 saves in a 1-0 blanking of Southeast Missouri State Sunday and permitting just one goal in a tie with SIU Edwardsville.

This comes on the heels of a clean sheet on Sept, 1, when the Salukis snapped a three-year, 27-match winless streak by shutting out Alabama A&M 2-0, and a 2-1 win over IPFW on Sept. 4.

For the first time since Alaluf arrived on campus, there’s a sense of confidence pervading the program.

“We can’t wait to see what happens next,” she said. “We come to practice and everyone has a smile on their face.”

Alaluf might have come up with the play that at least for now has turned things in the right direction. In the win over Alabama A&M, SIU lost Katy Quinn in the 18th minute when she took a bullet for the team, committing a hand ball in the penalty box to prevent a sure goal.

Alaluf delivered a save on the subsequent penalty kick and then cuddled up to the rebound. An almost-sure 1-0 deficit was still a nil-nil draw, giving the Salukis time to find a different way to play a woman down – and eventually to win the match.

“Katy had my back so I had to have her back and make that save,” Alaluf said. “When that game was over, you could just see our confidence pick up.”

Confidence is an attribute a goalkeeper must exude. A goalie without confidence might as well not even be out there. A good goalie not only boasts good fundamentals, but their confidence arrives in front of the net before they do.

Alaluf believes whole-heartedly in that concept

“You want your teammates to feel confident in you,” she said.

Part of the reason Alaluf’s confidence is more abundant than ever is new goalie coach Matt Ball. Alaluf said Ball has worked her hard in terms of conditioning and technique. The difference has been notable.

“Her accolade is a true testament to his hard work and commitment to her training,” Roberts said.

It’s also a testament of being in the right place at the right time. When the Salukis opened their season on Aug 18 with a 2-0 loss to Lindenwood, they used Australian Chantelle Symes in net. But an injury sidelined her and Alaluf has occupied the net ever since. Given what’s happened lately, Alaluf might not get out of there any time soon.

Enjoying success in her sport has merely served to top off Alaluf’s college experience. There wasn’t really any doubt the southern California kid was going to wind up in Carbondale once she learned she could be part of a new team.

“My mom and uncle were born in Carbondale,” she said. “I was part of the first graduating class at my high school. So to be able to found a new team at SIU … that made my choice pretty easy.”

A lot easier than scoring on Alaluf has been lately.