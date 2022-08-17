SIU Women's Soccer | Roberts, Salukis set to open season

As Craig Roberts starts his first year in charge of the SIU women’s soccer program, he’s playing with house money.

The Salukis, who open their season at 6 p.m. Thursday night against Division I newcomer Lindenwood, are picked 11th of 11 teams in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are 0-21-4 in the last two seasons and haven’t won a game since the 2019 regular season finale against Cal Baptist.

SIU lost its final 14 matches last year and played under an interim coach most of the season after Grant Williams was placed on administrative leave in mid-September. He was fired without case on Nov. 10.

Into the breach has stepped Roberts, a proven winner at three mid-major Division I schools who’s stressing building players’ confidence while laying a foundation for a program that is into its fourth year of existence.

“We’re delighted with the bonding of the team,” he said Monday before practice. “I feel the girls have become a lot more unified in their relationships, which will be key in the movement forward. There’s a lot of room for improvement for sure.”

One of the ways that Roberts wants to accelerate improvement is to ask players for suggestions, whether it’s about a practice plan or an adjustment in the middle of a match. He says it helps them become good students of the game.

That technique hasn’t gone unnoticed. Senior Kaitlin DuCharme said it’s one example of how Roberts has brought the team together.

“It’s a huge mindset shift,” she said. “He listens to a lot of our input and what we think we need to do better. It’s a team sport and you need to know your players on and off the field, so that’s been huge.

“Our practices are very intense and focused. If you’re not locked in, you’re out. You’re not going to play.”

DuCharme is one of 24 letterwinners returning from last year. She was the only SIU player to score during the shortened COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021, when the team was 0-6-3.

The regal canines return five goal-scorers from last season – Sam Dodd, Christy Murauskis, Hailey Blanchard, Quinn Parks and Emma Spotak. Dodd, Murauskis and McKensey Bunch were also among the assist leaders.

Not that it was a long list atop the goal or assist categories. The Salukis managed just six goals last year and were blanked in 11 of their 16 matches. They tallied just three goals in eight MVC matches.

That’s one reason why Sunday’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Division II Indianapolis was a big deal for SIU. Not only did it score and win, it also played well with a lead over the match’s final 60 minutes, finding a good balance between pressing forward and being responsible on defense.

Roberts is hopeful that the Salukis can experience early success, yet mindful that he’s been brought in to lead what figures to be a long slog towards respectability. He is stressing the process as much as the results, if not more in some cases.

“It takes time to evolve a program and put in place the staples of how you want to play,” he said. “We’ve started to implement the mentality and style of play. It’s about the attitude of the individuals.”

“This group of kids does have a positive attitude as to what is needed to implement the style of play. They need to be like sponges and absorb the information. It won’t happen overnight, but can we keep moving in that direction?”