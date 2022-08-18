SIU Women's Soccer | SIU opens with loss to Lindenwood

CARBONDALE — This wasn’t the start new SIU women’s soccer coach Craig Roberts envisioned.

The Salukis’ winless streak reached 26 matches since the final contest of the 2019 season when Division I rookie Lindenwood struck for two goals in a seven-minute stretch early in the second half Thursday night, resulting in a 2-0 defeat at the Hartzog Complex.

Rachel Jackson and Mia Corrigan scored for the Lions, who joined the Ohio Valley Conference last month after competing for a decade as a Division II program. They went just 4-11-1 last year, but can boast a perfect mark at a higher level for a few days.

Roberts said on Monday that he was hopeful SIU was ready to open the season, but cautioned that one key was going to be how the team responded to adversity. The answer was not well enough.

“We had a breakdown for about 15 or 20 minutes,” Roberts said of the fateful stretch. “You have to be consistent all the way through and we weren’t. Silly mistakes, casualness basically gave the opposing team the chance and they took advantage of it.”

The first half was fairly even, with the Salukis generating more shots and three corner kicks, although they couldn’t get a shot on net. Lindenwood got two shots to goalie Chantelle Symes, but both were routine saves.

Five minutes into the second half, SIU created a chance to strike first. Emma Spotak ran down a long ball down the right side and maneuvered into position for a decent look at the net but pumped it right of the frame.

“We could have really turned the game on its head if we had scored,” Roberts said. “But you can’t blame any one player for winning or losing a game.”

When the Lions got their chance a few minutes later, they didn’t miss. After a foul set up a direct kick deep on the right side at a sharp angle to the net, Jackson struck a perfect ball that glanced off the mitts of leaping goalie Chantelle Symes and nestled into the left side of the cage in the 53rd minute as the Lions celebrated.

It didn’t take too long for one mistake to lead to another. The Salukis gave Lily Sutter and Corrigan too much space on a counter-attack. Sutter led Corrigan down the left side and a lefty boot curled past Symes on the right side of the frame for a two-goal margin.

“Wrong decisions cost us,” Roberts said. “We’re not good enough to do that. We have to maintain a standard in what we do.”

While SIU was able to generate a couple of decent attacks during the last 15 minutes, it never really came up with a dangerous shot to challenge goalie Sam Blazek. She only had to save three of the nine shots aimed at her.

The postgame contrast between the teams couldn’t have been more stark. While Lindenwood posed for pictures between whoops and hollers, Saluki players and coaches quietly walked off the field, perhaps pondering what it might take to end a dry spell that’s gone on since Nov. 2, 2019.

“We have to have self-belief,” Roberts said. “We have to take the positives out of each game and I thought for about 60 minutes, there were a lot of positives. We just have to dissect the other 30 minutes and make sure we correct those mistakes.”

SIU visits Bellarmine at 2 p.m. Sunday and Missouri at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Its next home match is Sept. 1 when Alabama A&M comes to town at 6 p.m.