The late Don Shula once said that success is not forever and failure isn’t fatal.

At the same time, though, when you put human beings on a field and keep score, they’re going to want to win. That’s just one reason SIU’s women’s soccer team celebrated their season-opening 2-1 win over Jackson State Thursday.

Want others? Let’s go over them in, if not a deep dive, at least a shallow dive where you don’t crack your noggin off the pool’s bottom:

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Hill, SIU trying to fix penalty problem Nick Hill is serious about fixing the penalty problem SIU’s football team had last year. So much so that for the first seven practices, he brought in officials for three of them.

1. Salukis face adversity and conquer it

After taking the lead in the 50th minute on an absolute golazo by McKensey Bunch, SIU conceded in the 67th minute on its only defensive lapse. Maya-Joy Thompson was given too much space in the box and beat Chantelle Symes with a well-placed shot into the lower right corner.

When a relatively inexperienced team gives up a lead in the first game, logic tells you they’re susceptible to playing conservatively and hoping for a tie. As Herm Edwards famously said, you play to win the game. Hello!

So the Salukis put the pieces back together and eventually hemmed the Tigers in their own half of the field with their best sustained push of the day, creating two corner kicks in about two minutes. And moments later, on their next attack, Emma Spotak forced Marley Thompson to take her down in the penalty box.

Kaitlin DuCharme converted the ensuing PK in the 80th minute and put the regal canines ahead to stay.

“It’s really important with all the new freshmen on the team,” DuCharme said. “Having a win builds your confidence. Now you want to keep the momentum going.”

2. Finding balance

After DuCharme scored, SIU had 10 minutes to protect a one-goal lead. In that stretch, it played five freshmen – not all at once – but it had a young group on the field. That’s plenty of time to lose your shape on defense, maybe get caught upfield attacking too aggressively or take a bad foul.

Instead, the Salukis struck a proper balance between defending and attacking. They didn’t park the bus but maintained possession and didn’t allow Jackson State to create any legitimate chances, save for a corner kick in the 88th minute that really wasn’t dangerous.

The Tigers aren’t the best team that SIU will play this year but they are an NCAA Tournament team from last year that returns most of their starters. So they are used to winning, which sometimes means coming from behind.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Could SIU women's soccer win the MVC? No matter what happens over the season’s last three weeks, the Salukis have already had the best year in program history. And it might just get even better.

SIU didn’t allow that to happen, playing with the poise of an older team.

“We did most of our defending from the front, making sure not to concede from the middle,” said coach Graeme Orr. “I thought we did well for the most part.”

3. Building credibility

Orr has had to work fast in his brief time with the Salukis. He didn’t get the job until May 31, so he’s had to fit a lot into less than three months. If taking over a program right after a season ends is drinking from a fire hose, as one coach said last year, imagine doing it as late as Orr did.

That’s got to be like chugging from the jets of a Jacuzzi. Yet Orr has, to this point, gotten a team of mostly new faces to believe in his system while building relationships with new players. Some of them have played for three coaching staffs in less than two calendar years.

Nothing builds credibility quite like winning. Doing so to start a year can sometimes get a team to believe in itself.

Bottom line: Stay tuned. And beware of dogs who gain confidence.