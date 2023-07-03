It seems illogical to think about fall sports, given that Friday featured a heat index of 117 degrees at one point, but the SIU women’s soccer season is about six weeks away from its first regular season match.

And first-year coach Graeme Orr’s roster, which figures to add players between now and the start of practice in four weeks, recently got a boost with the news that forward Emma Spotak has opted to play her COVID-19 season with the Salukis.

That’s important because Spotak is one of the few proven scoring threats on the roster. She tied for second on last year’s team with three goals, two of which were game-winners. Her six career markers are second in the program’s four-year history.

Spotak has played in 57 career matches over four years with 39 starts. She scored a goal in SIU’s first game on Aug. 23, 2019, a 2-0 decision over Illinois-Springfield. Spotak is by far the most experienced player on a team that graduated plenty of key contributors from last year’s 8-5-4 outfit that posted its first winning season.

Other players who played important roles last year that are returning include forward McKinley Stiff, midfielder/defenders Riley Maulick and Ashlyn Henrie, forward McKensey Bunch and forward Sam Dodd. Also, goalie Ary Lougher, who recorded consecutive shutouts in mid-October and allowed just two goals in her four matches, is back.

Spotak got an extra year of eligibility because COVID-19 wiped out the postseason for winter and spring sports athletes in 2020. Then-NCAA President Mark Emmert gave every NCAA student-athlete a fifth year of eligibility, not just the ones directly affected by the pandemic, shortly after the organization canceled its highly-profitable basketball tournaments.

COACHING FOR COUNTRY

SIU swimming and diving assistant coach Ivan Sanchez has the honor of serving as an assistant coach for his country this week.

Sanchez is spending the week in El Salvador with Team Mexico at the Central American Games. The 2005 Saluki alum is entering his sixth year on coach Geoff Hanson’s staff and competed for his country from 1995-2008, qualifying for Olympic Trials in 2000, 2004 and 2008.

“I am very honored for this opportunity,” Sanchez said in a school-issued press release last week. “It has always been a goal of mine to be selected as a coach for a national team, especially for my home country at the Central American Games, which I competed in for Mexico.”

Sanchez will have familiar company with him. SIU sophomore Karen Rodriguez will represent Mexico in the 400 freestyle and 400 individual medley, as well as the 4 x 200 free relay. Beatriz Padron, who’s transferring to the Saluki program from Nebraska, intends to compete in the 50/100/200 freestyle, 50/100 butterfly, 50 backstroke and a pair of relays.

SIU’s men finished third at the Mid-American Conference championships in March and the women placed five in the MVC meet in February.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Belmont’s Ben Sheppard was picked in the first round of the NBA draft on June 22 by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 26 pick, marking the second first round pick for the Bruins’ program in four years. Belmont, Gonzaga and Santa Clara are the only mid-majors with multiple first round picks since 2019. … Sheppard averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year in earning first team All-MVC honors. He got 19 points and six boards in a 63-45 loss at SIU on New Year’s Day. … Missouri State athletes Cam Cratic (baseball) and Abby Cavaiani (golf) won the MVC’s Charlotte West Scholar-Athlete Award, named for the woman after who SIU’s softball stadium is named. It marked just the third time since the award was started in 2000 that athletes from the same school won both and it was the first time Missouri State students have pulled off that double.