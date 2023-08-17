Graeme Orr has been on the job for barely 2½ months at SIU but has already impressed his new players.

The first-year women’s soccer coach, who was hired on May 31 to replace Craig Roberts after he was dismissed in April, has faced the unenviable task of replacing roughly half a team due to graduation and other reasons.

Yet according to senior Sam Dodd, Orr has already accomplished one vitally important task.

“I love all of them,” she said of the staff of Orr, assistants Carley Kandel and Ash Phillips. “They work as a unit and I like that a lot. It’s finally nice to have a unit that’s set in stone, that feels like they’re going to be here for more than a season.

“I feel like they’ve just shown up for us. Every practice, there’s intensity. They genuinely care about us as people, not just players. They’ve all made efforts to get to know us individually. It’s just more personal, more relatable.”

Having apparently united the locker room, Orr now tries to wheedle some wins out of a roster that is heavy on youth and light on experience. Going into Thursday’s 1 p.m. season opener at the Hartzog Complex against Jackson State, the Salukis are tabbed for an eighth-place finish in the 11-team Missouri Valley Conference.

Modest external expectations are nothing new for SIU. It was picked to occupy the Valley basement last year before going 8-5-4 overall and 5-2-3 in the conference for its first winning season. It went into the season’s final week with a chance to win the regular season title outright before ending up fourth and losing in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals to Murray State.

Roberts, who engineered a dramatic turnaround by using depth and defense to mask a lack of consistent scoring punch, wasn’t around for the last three matches. He was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 18 after an incident with Illinois State coach Marisa Kresge following a 1-0 win two days earlier. Roberts is now an assistant for the men’s soccer team at Division II Thomas More (Ky.).

The program’s first coach, Grant Williams, went on administrative leave in September 2021 and was fired without cause two months later by interim athletic director Matt Kupec. The Salukis won five matches in 2019 and then endured a 27-match winless streak until blanking Alabama A&M 2-0 on Sept. 1, 2022.

Orr is aware of the past but knows the past is exactly that.

“I can only control the controllables,” he said. “I’ll just devote my time very hard to try to get them better every day. I can only control what’s in front me and I’m going to be open-minded. We’ll continue to move forward.”

During the long search that eventually unearthed Orr, athletic director Tim Leonard mentioned that he wanted to find a coach that used a holistic method. Simply put, the aim was to hire someone who coached more than Xs and Os.

Dodd said one of the ways Orr and his staff have endeared themselves to players is to talk with them at lunch or dinner.

“They’ve made the effort to talk with us one-on-one,” Dodd said. “They’ve made the effort to get to know us as a person, not just as a player. They’ll ask about your major, your family. It makes you as a player put that extra 10% because they care about you as people.”

Dodd, all-MVC preseason honorable mention pick Emma Spotak, Kaitlin DuCharme and McKensey Bunch figure to be key players. Spotak didn’t play in either exhibition due to injury but when healthy, gives the team one of the fastest performers in the Valley. She and DuCharme each scored three goals last year.

Based on the exhibition matches, at least four of the 13 freshmen will see meaningful playing time. Veronica Gonzalez, Josie Briggs, Brooklyn Maier and Molly Tapak all impressed at times. Sophomore Jakiya Michael added an element of speed on the flank that SIU can use.

Orr has a bit of a hall pass this year in terms of results, given that he took the job so late in the offseason. But like any competitor, he wants to win as much as he can and has a plan to make that happen.

“Get numbers around the ball, compete and make it hard for teams that come to Carbondale,” he said.