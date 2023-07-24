With his first season as women’s soccer coach at SIU less than a month away, coach Graeme Orr has filled out his staff.

Orr hired Ash Phillips as his second assistant Friday night. That relationship goes back 10 years, back to when Orr was running the program at Division II West Alabama and Phillips was starting a great career for the Tigers’ men’s soccer team.

Phillips was a first team All-Gulf South Conference pick during his playing days, helping West Alabama win three straight conference titles and earn an NCAA Tournament berth. He was so good as a player that he earned a spot on the decade’s All-GSC squad.

“He was always highly respected and a great ambassador for the university,” Orr said in an SIU press release. “I am excited he is joining the journey here at SIU because I believe he will help build a special relationship with the team, administrators and community.”

Phillips spent last year as an assistant coach for the men’s program at Division II Alabama-Huntsville. In 2021, he was head coach for the Erie Commodores in the National Premier Soccer League and served as an assistant coach at Mercyhurst (Pa.) College.

Phillips, who started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Alabama in 2017, looks forward to his first chance to coach in Division I.

“To do the thing you love day in, day out is very special,” he said. “Under Graeme’s tutelage and working alongside other quality staff members is a huge reason for taking the job. A clear vision for the program has been set. It’s now time to pave the way.”

Phillips joins Carley Kandel on the Saluki staff. She was hired on June 22, about three weeks after Orr agreed to replace Craig Roberts as the program’s third coach in its five-year history.

SIU announced its conference schedule last week and anticipates releasing its non-conference schedule later this week. The Salukis, which went 8-5-4 overall and 5-2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference last year for their first winning season, open MVC play on Sept. 17 at home against UIC.

ZHAO TO REPRESENT USA

SIU diving coach Joy Zhao has been selected to join the Team USA coaching staff for the World University Games that start on Friday and run through Aug. 8 in Chengdu, China.

Zhao, who has served on the Saluki staff for 20 years, is a six-time MVC diving Coach of the Year. SIU performers have been picked as Diver of the Year 13 times and have earned 19 all-conference selections with Zhao on the staff.

“Coaching the Red, White and Blue at the World University Games is going to be so fun and rewarding,” Zhao said in a university-issued press release on Monday. “I am excited to learn from some of the best coaches in the world and bring back new ideas to make our student-athletes better.”

Zhao helped Kaixuan “Sherry” Zhang to seven MVC titles and a third place finish in the 3-meter dive at the 2014 NCAA Championships.

THREE-DOT STUFF

It was learned last week that SIU has scheduled a non-conference men’s basketball game with Queens (N.C.) on Nov. 10 in Banterra Center. The Salukis have also slated a non-con date for Dec. 19 at home against North Dakota State. Their MVC schedule will come out in either late August or early September. … SIU’s first football opponent, Austin Peay, will visit Saluki Stadium on Sept. 2 with a collective hole in its heart. Freshman Jeremiah Collins, a wide receiver and kick returner, passed away Friday night. Collins was a member of a state championship team last year at Oakland High in Murfreesboro, Tenn. … Edwardsville High School quarterback Jake Curry announced Friday on his Twitter page that he has committed to SIU. Curry, who had also drawn interest from Northwestern, Holy Cross and Indiana State, threw for 1,785 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior at Edwardsville.