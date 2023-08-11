SIU’s new-look women’s soccer roster includes a whopping 13 freshmen and a new coaching staff.

Senior Sam Dodd helped show them how it’s done on Thursday.

Dodd accounted for the only two goals of an exhibition match blanking of Indian Hills Community College with a marker in the 15th minute and an assist off a corner kick in the 81st minute that Jakiya Michael converted into the final marker.

Simply put, the communications/sport journalism major from Cincinnati wrote the winning script to start her last year as a Saluki.

“Obviously we have a lot of new players and coach was trying to play a lot of them to give them some experience,” Dodd said. “I want to be a leader for this team and all the freshmen. I’ll pull them over during practice, ask them how they’re doing.

“A lot of them would consider me a bubbly person. I always want to be there for them. I’ll tell them, ‘Hey, I wasn’t playing a lot as a freshman. Now I’m out here playing and scoring goals.’ I want to be an inspiration for them.”

Dodd was one of the team’s most consistent threats last year, even though she scored just one goal. No one took more shots (32) or put more shots on frame (13) than Dodd. But it seemed like she either found a hot goalie or a post – sometimes both – that quashed her quality chances.

However, Dodd believes this year will be a different story.

“There’s definitely more to come from me,” she said. “Going into my senior year, I know any game can be my last game. I’ve been playing with a lot more passion these last couple of days. I feel like I have a very special feeling about this year.”

First-year coach Graeme Orr noticed Dodd’s ability to consistently generate good opportunities and has been looking forward to seeing what she can do in games. Watching her create both goals in the first taste of game conditions only reinforced his notion of her skill.

“She showed good leadership skills,” Orr said. “I think she has tremendous qualities and I think I can help her develop that and take it to the next level.”

Dodd’s footprints on the scoresheet and the team’s ability to maintain a good defensive shape stood out on the positive side. Indian Hills never really came up with a dangerous scoring chance as the 10 players in front of goalies Ary Lougher and Chantelle Symes – who each played about 45 minutes – played solid defense.

SIU freshman Veronica Gonzalez nearly came up with a goal in the second of three 30-minute periods but was denied at the left post on a great diving save. Orr also liked the work of forward McKensey Bunch, as well as defenders Riley Maulick and Kylie McDermott.

“I liked the fact that we kept a clean sheet,” Orr said. “You can’t lose games if you keep them at zero, right?”

And if Dodd keeps her place on the scoresheet, the Salukis might win their share.

DAWG BITES

The starting 11 for Orr’s first exhibition match included two other freshmen – Molly Tapak and Josie Briggs – as well as fifth-year senior Kaitlin Ducharme, who opted to use her COVID-19 season at SIU. Ducharme tied Emma Spotak, who was second on the team in goals last year, with three. … Orr wasn’t worried about the score of the match, just the opportunity to get his new team out there and get them accustomed to playing in hot conditions. “Everybody came with good enthusiasm,” he said. “It was extremely hot today and it was good to experience that because we’re going to be playing some games this year at 1 o’clock when it’s really hot.” … The Salukis scrimmage UT Martin at 6 p.m. Saturday and then open the season on Aug. 17 at home with Jackson State at 1 p.m.