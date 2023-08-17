The first half of the first game of the 2023 SIU women’s soccer season was flat and flairless.

The second half was anything but.

Throwing aside a lot of tentative play and donning their attacking shoes, the Salukis tallied twice en route to a 2-1 win over Jackson State at the Hartzog Complex.

McKensey Bunch and Kaitlin DuCharme scored for SIU, which handed coach Graeme Orr a result in his debut match. DuCharme snapped a 1-1 tie in the 80th minute on a penalty kick that struck the bottom of the crossbar, hit the turf and spun under the crossbar for the tally that won it.

“It wasn’t the prettiest goal, but a goal’s a goal,” DuCharme said.

DuCharme got the opportunity when substitute Emma Spotak, who sat out both exhibition matches with an injury, beat defender Marley Thompson on a run down the left side. Thompson took Spotak down in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot.

From there, DuCharme converted, the Salukis found a good balance between attacking and defending in the last 10 minutes and they walked off the field with a win against an NCAA Tournament team from last year.

“Delighted,” Orr said of the outcome. “I thought the girls worked extremely hard and a lot of people came in and did the job.”

Orr had extra praise for DuCharme, who tied Spotak for second on the team last year with three goals, for accepting her new role as a defender after playing mostly up front in 2022. What’s more, DuCharme didn’t start, although her 71 minutes off the bench were more than three starters.

“Didn’t complain, just went out there and was on the stat sheet when it mattered,” Orr said of DuCharme.

Orr became the second SIU coach out of three to win his first game on the job. Grant Williams prevailed in the program’s first game four years ago, while Craig Roberts lost his debut match last year against Lindenwood.

Halftime trends suggested a Saluki defeat was likely. While neither team tallied in the opening 45 minutes, the Tigers controlled possession through Kalia Uehara for about the last 35 minutes. And SIU had frightful difficulties at times completing passes, let alone mounting any kind of consistent attack.

The one thing that kept the Salukis from chasing the game before halftime was that Jackson State couldn’t convert its possession advantage into a legitimately dangerous chance. It outshot SIU just 4-3 and never get a shot on frame.

So what happened after halftime?

“That’s top-secret information,” grinned DuCharme.

Whatever the case, one didn’t need access to the nuclear codes to see that the Salukis became much more dangerous out of nowhere. McKensey Bunch made that clear in the 50th minute with a rocket from nearly 30 yards out that curled in under the crossbar.

With three shots over 87 minutes, Bunch was the most dangerous player SIU had on the day.

“Inspirational,” DuCharme said of Bunch’s play.

The Tigers equalized in the 67th minute via Maya-Joy Thompson. She dribbled into the middle of the penalty box and slotted a righty shot into the lower right corner of the net as goalie Chantelle Symes couldn’t get to it.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Salukis poured on the pressure. They hemmed their more experienced opponent into their end of the field, creating two corner kicks and nearly scoring off the first. Minutes later came DuCharme’s match-winner.

The result capped a hectic 2½ weeks for Orr and his team. He wasn’t named the coach until May 31 and in that time, had to recruit roughly half a team due to graduation and other departures, convince key seniors to stick around and hire assistant coaches.

On Thursday, his new team made sure all the work wasn’t for naught.

“It wasn’t about me,” Orr said. “It’s about the team. You’ve got to earn the right to play and I thought we did that. We battled really hard the first half and didn’t show enough composure with the ball. We had the wind in the second half and were able to create some chances.”

DAWG BITES

Freshmen Veronica Gonzalez, Josie Briggs and Molly Tapak were part of the starting 11 with freshmen Ava Pugliese, Kiersten Bailey and Addison Grigg playing off the bench. Pugliese had the assist on Bunch’s goal. … SIU finished with an 11-9 advantage in total shots and a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks. Both teams netted 50% possession time on the match. … The Salukis travel to Indianapolis for a noon match Sunday against IUPUI.