SIU’s new softball pitching coach has taken a unique path back to Division I.

Katie Griffith, who was hired on Saturday to replace Kenzi Bennett, made her name as a pitcher at Georgia from 2004-06 and then spent the next 13 years doing things like coaching high school softball in southern California and learning to become a baseball pitcher, brings a long list of life experiences to her new job.

“Katie will extend that streak of smart, innovative coaches who can attract the top talent to Southern Illinois,” said second-year coach Jen Sewell. “I am blown away by her resume. She’s pitched at the highest level and experienced both coaching softball and playing baseball in a one of a kind way.”

Griffith comes to the Saluki program from Division III Webster (Mo.) University, where she went 78-80 over the last five years as its head coach. The Gorloks enjoyed winning seasons the last three years as Griffith upped the talent level after taking over as the interim coach before the 2019 season.

Prior to that, Griffith worked for the Frontier League’s Gateway Grizzlies in a variety of roles and also became the first woman to pitch in the California Winter League in 2017. Griffith was trained by former MLB pitcher and pitching coach Tom House, who runs the National Pitching Association.

She also was the head coach at Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City, Calif. in 2017 and operated a softball training facility in her spare time.

“She shares our vision of wanting to push the program on to an NCAA regional final and to a first super regional appearance,” Sewell said.

Griffith helped Georgia earn a super regional bid in 2005 and win the Southeastern Conference title that year. She threw two perfect games in 2004 and pitched to a 2.52 earned run average in three years. Her 389 career strikeouts are ninth in school history and her 36 wins are 10th.

SIU’s program made news in another area last week, posting a 3.763 grade-point average that ranked it third in Division I. A whopping 19 players were named All-America Scholar-Athletes.

PETRINO FITS IN

Former SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino hasn’t needed long to hit the ground running in a similar position at North Dakota State, according to Bison coach Matt Entz.

Petrino spent the last four years running the Saluki defense, turning it into a solid unit that last year was one of the best in FCS against the run. In the fall of 2021, SIU was a top 20 defense nationally against the pass, allowing only 186.2 yards per game.

“He’s not just an outstanding teacher but a great recruiter, a leader of men,” Entz said. “He’s been bringing in some tweaks and it’s been fun to watch.”

North Dakota State had a good year by nearly every other program’s standard last year but not by its. The Bison reached the FCS championship game but was hammered by South Dakota State, their fourth straight loss to the Jackrabbits over the last three years.

NDSU is picked for a second place finish in the MVFC behind SDSU. The teams play their yearly Dakota Marker showdown in Brookings, S.D. on Nov. 4.

THREE-DOT STUFF

The preseason honors keep pouring in for Northern Iowa quarterback Theo Day, who’s on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FCS. Day and SIU safety PJ Jules are also listed on the top 100 small school prospects for next year’s NFL Draft. … MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito said a revised 2024 conference schedule is close to being approved. The league had to redo the schedule with Western Illinois departing for the Ohio Valley Conference after this year. Perhaps a resumption of the SIU-Illinois State rivalry, which is paused this year, might be in the cards. … The women’s basketball programs at UNI, Belmont and Drake finished in the top 16 nationally in grade-point average. UNI was 8th at 3.714, Belmont was 15th at 3.676 and Drake was 16th at 3.628.