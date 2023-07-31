An NCAA rule change allowing schools to hire extra assistant coaches in baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball went into effect at the start of July.

A number of SIU sports have taken advantage of the ruling and have added to their staffs. One took place on Friday when the softball team added Kiarra Crockett-Pope to the staff helmed by second-year coach Jen Sewell.

Crockett-Pope comes to the Saluki program from Cal Riverside, which went 25-28 last year. She was on the staff at Loyola Marymount in 2022, when the Lions posted a 37-17 mark and beat Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Ki brings us experience playing and coaching all the positions on the field,” Sewell said in a press release. “You will see her in the bullpen, with hitting, defense and helping out with our athletes off the field as well.

“Her best fit is into our incredible culture here at SIU softball. For our student-athletes, it’s a big deal to get to work with her in all phases of the game. Ki is going to be a huge asset on and off the field for us. We definitely got better.”

Crockett-Pope was a second team All-Big West performer at Cal State Northridge in 2019, graduating from the southern California institution with a degree in liberal studies.

Crockett-Pope joins Mary Jo Firnbach and pitching coach Kenzi Bennett on the staff.

“I am so grateful and excited for this new journey and I can’t wait to start working, growing and competing with this group,” Crockett-Pope said.

WEAVING A WEBB

As of Sunday, Marissa Webb is the newest assistant coach on the SIU women’s basketball staff. The 2016 William Woods grad has a varied background that includes work under legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, as well as a stint at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.

Last year, Webb was an assistant at Division II Arkansas-Montevallo. She helped them garner 10 more wins than it had the previous season while running the team’s strength and conditioning regimen.

“I knew she had quite a few choices,” said Salukis coach Kelly Bond-White. “She’s a winner that carries a spirit of joy. Our young people need that. I also knew I wanted someone from this Southern Illinois region that had competed for championships.”

Webb started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Western Illinois in 2016. The Leathernecks went 49-15 in her time there, earning an NCAA Tournament bid in 2017 and a WNIT appearance in 2018. She coached at SIC during a 23-win season, then worked at Doane (Neb.) and Three Rivers College before going to UAM.

“It means the world to me to be joining this program,” Webb said. “There’s so much heart and love in this program and I know that stems from the staff. Emotionally, it’s surreal.”

And her connection to VanDerveer? Webb was an Elite Camp Leader in the summers of 2018-19 for VanDerveer. That was in addition to interning with Missouri State’s men’s basketball program during the summer of 2017.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Johno Fergusson was recently promoted to associate head coach of SIU’s swimming and diving program by head coach Geoff Hanson. Fergusson will enter his fifth year with the Saluki program this year and has helped them earn three Missouri Valley Conference runner-up trophies. … There was another high-profile retirement in the MVC announcing ranks as Murray State’s Neal Bradley, who described some of the program’s greatest hoops moments in 32 years, stepped away from the mic. The Racers’ athletic program wasted little time finding a quality replacement in Jeff Bidwell, the former WPSD-TV sports anchor. … Northern Iowa athletic director David Harris was recently named the chairman of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee. His term as committee chair officially begins on Tuesday. Harris has run the Panthers’ athletic program since 2016.