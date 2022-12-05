MVC Notebook | Santa delivers SIU softball team Mexico trip

Santa’s coming down the chimney in less than three weeks.

He recently made an early trip to SIU to drop off an early present for the softball team – a February journey to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for an early-season tournament.

Instead of spending a late winter week freezing in Carbondale, the Salukis get to soak up some sun and hit softballs. They’ll play single games from Feb. 15-18 against Kansas, Ole Miss, North Dakota State and Sacramento State.

SIU hopes this trip to Puerto Vallarta goes as well as its last one did. In 2019, the Salukis went 4-0, including a 4-1 win over Mississippi State that helped it earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament despite a semifinal loss at the MVC tourney.

The Mexico road trip will be the second weekend trip of the season for SIU. It’ll start the season on Feb. 10-11 at a tournament in Fort Myers, Fla., that will be hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University. The Salukis will play the host school, as well as Long Island, Binghamton and UNC Greensboro.

Following those tournaments, SIU will start a 13-game homestand on Feb. 24 against Northern Kentucky in the Coach B Classic. It opens Missouri Valley Conference play on March 12 with the opener of a two-game series against Missouri State at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Salukis will play at least 23 home games this year, not counting how many games they play in the MVC Tournament that they will host from May 10-13. One major difference in the MVC schedule this year is that there are no scheduled doubleheaders. Three-game series will be played over three days, barring rainouts.

SIU posted a 27-19-1 record last year, mostly under interim coach Jen Sewell. She ran the team for the last 35 games after Kerri Blaylock stepped down on March 2 for health reasons. Blaylock retired in May and Sewell was named the permanent head coach.

MVC HONORS JONES

SIU’s Ashley Jones was named the MVC Newcomer of the Week in women’s basketball after scoring a career-high 29 points Thursday night in the Salukis’ record-breaking 115-57 rout of winless Chicago State.

Jones went 9 for 17 from the field, 4 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7 of 9 at the foul line. She came up just shy of a 30-point night when she missed a foul shot just past the midway point of the fourth quarter.

Jones also added seven rebounds and five assists to the stat sheet as SIU (2-5) set single-game school records for most points and largest margin of victory (58). Through six games, she’s averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Murray State’s Katelyn Young was named Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5.0 assists last week in two Racers’ victories. Her 31 points at UT Martin Wednesday tied her career high.

THREE-DOT STUFF

SIU also had the Newcomer of the Week on the men’s side in guard Xavier Johnson, who averaged 18.5 ppg in two games, going 10 of 12 from the 3-point line. Johnson also averaged four steals per game. … South Dakota State’s 42-6 rout of Delaware in the second round of the FCS playoffs actually ended with 1:07 left when the Blue Hens’ backup quarterback, Ryan O’Connor, was stretchered off the field after his head bounced off the turf following a hard hit from Tucker Large. The Jackrabbits host Holy Cross in the quarterfinals this weekend. … The Bradley men notched a pair of impressive MVC wins last week, a 68-53 decision at home Wednesday night against Northern Iowa and a 58-40 rout at Missouri State Saturday night in which the Bears made just 28% of their shots.