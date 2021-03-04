Saluki softball adds three games to 2021 schedule

The Southern Illinois University softball team has added three games to its 2021 season, head coach Kerri Blaylock announced Thursday. The Salukis added three mid-week games against SEMO and St. Louis University to offset some of the games that SIU has already lost due to inclement weather.
SIU and SEMO will play a home and home series. The Salukis will host the Redhawks on Tuesday, March 16 at 3 p.m. SEMO will return the favor and host SIU on Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. Lastly, SIU will travel to SLU on Wednesday, April 28 for a 4 p.m. game.
—Saluki Media Services
