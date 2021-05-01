Saluki Softball | Blaylock, seniors honored while SIU sweeps Valpo

While Blaylock was the star of the show prior to the first pitch, it was Vermejan who took her turn in the spotlight during the twinbill. The fifth-year second baseman scored her 163rd career run in the opener, breaking Mallory Duran-Sellers’ program record.

In the nightcap, Vermejan’s first inning steal of her second gave her 26 for the season, taking a 25-year old single-season mark away from Jami Koss and Cheryl Venorsky.

“The numbers are going to come if you play,” Vermejan said, “but the big thing is we got the Ws.”

Ws are what SIU (33-11, 15-7) requires if it is going to position itself to earn a third NCAA trip since 2017. That’s what they got twice, even though they played nearly the best possible version of a Valpo team that fell to 5-30 overall and 1-19 in the conference.

Looking nothing like a squad that’s lost 19 in a row, Valpo played errorless ball and got sound pitching from a staff that entered the day with a 6.78 earned run average. But the Salukis were able to outpitch it twice.

Sarah Harness didn’t have her best stuff or command in the opener, but found a different way to improve her conference-best record to 18-4. Her four strikeouts tied a career low for a start, but Harness fetched 11 outs via grounders and ceded just four hits.