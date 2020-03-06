Saluki softball defeats Northern Illinois for sixth-straight win

The Southern Illinois University softball team won its sixth-straight game Friday on day one of the Saluki Invitational, as the Salukis scored 10 of their 11 runs in the first two innings to defeat Northern Illinois, 11-1 in five innings.
Nine different Salukis tallied a hit in the win, led by Jenny Jansen's 2-for-3 day with two doubles and a RBI. Katelyn Massahit her second home run of the season, while both Carlee Jo Clark and Aubree DePron notched their first collegiate base hits.
You have free articles remaining.
SIU played clean defense to back a gem from senior starting pitcher Claire Miller. Miller allowed just one base runner through four innings. Miller improved to 2-1 in the circle this season after she went the distance and scattered four hits- all singles- and struck out two.
SIU sent 12 hitters to the plate in a seven-run first inning and seven hitters to the dish in the second inning to go ahead 10-0.
— Saluki Media Services