Saluki softball defeats Northern Illinois for sixth-straight win
Saluki softball defeats Northern Illinois for sixth-straight win

The Southern Illinois University softball team won its sixth-straight game Friday on day one of the Saluki Invitational, as the Salukis scored 10 of their 11 runs in the first two innings to defeat Northern Illinois, 11-1 in five innings.

Nine different Salukis tallied a hit in the win, led by Jenny Jansen's 2-for-3 day with two doubles and a RBI. Katelyn Massahit her second home run of the season, while both Carlee Jo Clark and Aubree DePron notched their first collegiate base hits.

SIU played clean defense to back a gem from senior starting pitcher Claire Miller. Miller allowed just one base runner through four innings. Miller improved to 2-1 in the circle this season after she went the distance and scattered four hits- all singles- and struck out two.

SIU sent 12 hitters to the plate in a seven-run first inning and seven hitters to the dish in the second inning to go ahead 10-0.

— Saluki Media Services

