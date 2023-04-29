It was Senior Day at Charlotte West Stadium on Saturday.

Fittingly, one of SIU’s three seniors playing their next-to-last regular season home game not only drove in the game’s only run but saved it with one of her best defensive plays.

Aubree DePron saved Madi Eberle’s 1-hit, 1-0 win over Murray State with a running grab of Bre Haislip’s drive at the center field wall for the game’s last out. It gave the Salukis (31-15, 12-11 Missouri Valley Conference) just their second win in 12 games and dropped the Racers to 32-17, 16-7.

Haislip drilled an 0-1 pitch from Eberle (14-6) on a line towards the wall. If Haislip had pulled it a bit or generated enough power to the opposite field, it might have left the yard for a go-ahead two-run homer. But DePron ran it down just before colliding with the wall.

Nearly the entire SIU dugout ran into center field to hug DePron after the play.

“I had no idea where the fence was, to be honest,” she said. “I’m not sure if it was going out or not, but it was close. It was just me and the ball. I didn’t care; I was going to catch the ball.”

DePron’s determination ended the Salukis’ best-played game in weeks. They played clean defense behind Eberle, who fanned three and walked three in an 89-pitch effort that served as her third shutout of the year.

It was clear from the start that Eberle had both stuff and command in her arsenal. The only hit off her was Lily Fischer’s one-out double in the third that landed just out of the reach of diving right fielder Emma Austin.

SIU coach Jen Sewell said Eberle got great mileage out of her changeup and drop ball.

“She had the outer half and her off-speed pitch going,” Sewell said, “and she lived a lot on her arm side. She was able to go to the other side when she needed to.”

Eberle had to be at her best because Jenna Veber (12-7) gave up just four hits and a run in a 78-pitch effort. But two of those hits came with two outs in the second, supplying the Salukis with the only run they needed.

Rylie Hamilton ripped a triple to the right field wall and DePron followed by rapping a sharp bouncer up the middle. It hit off Veber’s glove and deflected towards shortstop Gracie Osbron. Her strong throw to first was a step late to catch DePron.

A slapper whose primary duty is to make contact and hit grounders to take full advantage of her speed, DePron picked up her 10th and most important RBI of the year.

“I was just trying to get the ball on the ground up the middle because I saw that hole in the defense,” she said.

It helped make the post-game ceremonies sweeter for DePron, Tori Schullian and Kerrigan Gamm, who all got starts on their Senior Day. Schullian was 0-for-2 but handled four chances in the field, while Gamm caught and went 1-for-2, singling in the fifth.

Sewell said Gamm did an excellent job handling Eberle.

“Her and Madi worked incredibly well together,” Sewell said of Gamm. “She managed the umpire well today, too.”

Sewell emceed postgame ceremonies for the three seniors, speaking about each one as former coach Kerri Blaylock used to during her 23 years at the helm. Sewell drew laughs from the crowd when she referred to DePron as the “Mighty Mite.”

One of the team’s smallest players stood very tall in one of her last home games.

“It was amazing,” DePron said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit, but I’m glad I got to come out of it for my team and my fellow seniors.”

SIU aims for its first series win in a month Sunday when it hosts Murray State at noon.