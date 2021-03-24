Saluki Softball | Missouri State sweeps doubleheader against SIU

Out of all that action on the bases, the only time SIU scratched came in the bottom of the fifth inning in the nightcap when Katelyn Massa’s two-out single to center scored Jenny Jansen to cut Missouri State’s lead to 2-1. But Elisabeth Huckleberry’s first-pitch swing produced an inning-ending popout to second.

The Bears landed a knockout punch in the seventh when winning pitcher Madison Hunsaker (5-2) stroked a bases-loaded single to deliver two insurance runs. That came two batters after the Salukis’ only error of the doubleheader gave Missouri State an extra out.

None of the Bears’ four errors led to a run.

“We’ve got to learn that easy isn’t always going to be the way it is,” Blaylock said. “It didn’t come easy today. We didn’t do a great job.”

SIU managed two hits in 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Failures abounded up and down the lineup, coming to a crescendo in the fourth inning of the opener and the second inning of game two.

Down 3-0 in game one, the Salukis (20-5, 2-3) had the sacks packed in the fourth for the No. 2-3 hitters in the lineup. But Maris Boelens’ fly ball to right was much too shallow to score pinch-runner Meredith Wernig and Jansen, the team’s RBI leader with 25, bounced out to short.