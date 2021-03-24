Saluki Softball | Missouri State sweeps doubleheader against SIU

CARBONDALE — Whether one thinks it was simply a bad day for a good team or a case of a young team getting exposed, there was one certainty that emerged from Wednesday’s Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader.
Preseason favorite Southern Illinois will have to travel the hard road to validate those predictions.
Frustrated at almost every turn by Missouri State’s pitching and defense, the Salukis dropped 4-0 and 4-1 decisions at Charlotte West Stadium. They stranded a whopping 20 baserunners in the two games, leaving the bases filled three times and trailing for virtually the entire twinbill.
“Very disappointed offensively,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. “Too many taken third strikes. We made three mistakes all day pitching and they put all three of them over the fence. We just had no margin for error.”
Two of the mistakes Blaylock referenced occurred in the first inning of each game. Alex Boze drilled a tape-measure two-run blast well beyond the left-center wall off Sarah Harness (10-2) in the first game, and Olivia Krehbiel victimized Madi Eberle (6-3) just three batters into the nightcap for a two-run shot to left.
The Salukis’ patient offense had no trouble putting runners on base, even though they managed just four hits in the opener and six hits in the second game. They also worked seven walks, were plunked by four pitches and were gifted four Bears errors.
Out of all that action on the bases, the only time SIU scratched came in the bottom of the fifth inning in the nightcap when Katelyn Massa’s two-out single to center scored Jenny Jansen to cut Missouri State’s lead to 2-1. But Elisabeth Huckleberry’s first-pitch swing produced an inning-ending popout to second.
The Bears landed a knockout punch in the seventh when winning pitcher Madison Hunsaker (5-2) stroked a bases-loaded single to deliver two insurance runs. That came two batters after the Salukis’ only error of the doubleheader gave Missouri State an extra out.
None of the Bears’ four errors led to a run.
“We’ve got to learn that easy isn’t always going to be the way it is,” Blaylock said. “It didn’t come easy today. We didn’t do a great job.”
SIU managed two hits in 19 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Failures abounded up and down the lineup, coming to a crescendo in the fourth inning of the opener and the second inning of game two.
Down 3-0 in game one, the Salukis (20-5, 2-3) had the sacks packed in the fourth for the No. 2-3 hitters in the lineup. But Maris Boelens’ fly ball to right was much too shallow to score pinch-runner Meredith Wernig and Jansen, the team’s RBI leader with 25, bounced out to short.
In the nightcap came the day’s most aggravating zero. Maddy Vermejan reached base four times on the day, but hacked at a 3-1 pitch that appeared to be above the strike zone and popped up to short for the second out of the second. Boelens’ looper to center appeared to be ticketed for a two-run single until Bailey Greenlee made a sprawling catch on her knees to end the threat.
It marked the eighth time in five Valley games that SIU has left the bases loaded.
“We had a plan, but I don’t think we followed the plan,” Blaylock said. “I think we were exposed without Woody.”
Blaylock was referring to shortstop Ashley Wood, who injured her ACL on March 12 in a tournament at UAB and has missed the last nine games. The Salukis were 15-0 with Wood in the lineup but only 5-5 without her.
DAWG BITES
Vermejan extended her career school record for being hit by pitches to 74 when she was plunked in consecutive innings in the opener. … The unearned run SIU allowed in the nightcap was just its fifth in 25 games. It entered the day ranked ninth in Division I in fielding percentage. … The Salukis stay home Saturday to host Bradley in a Valley doubleheader, starting at noon.