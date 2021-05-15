Saluki Softball | MVC Tournament: SIU blanks UNI, earns NCAA berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The SIU softball team took the middleman out of the equation Saturday.

Sarah Harness tossed a two-hit shutout, Elisabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen homered, and the Salukis clinched a trip to their third NCAA Tournament in five years with a 2-0 blanking of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney championship game at Cooper Stadium.

Moments after second baseman Maddy Vermejan retired Brooke Snider on a slow roller to second for the final out, SIU players fired gloves high in the air and dog-piled around the pitcher’s circle.

Harness (22-6) allowed only one earned run over 21 innings in three games at the tournament. She came within five outs of a no-hitter before Adara Opiola singled to center to break it up.

MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard (21-6) matched Harness until the fifth. That’s when Huckleberry ambushed a first pitch sinker just above the knees, whacking it over the fence in right-center for her third homer of the year.

The freshman first baseman pumped her fist no less than four times in celebration as she rounded the bases, hugging on-deck hitter Sidney Sikes just seconds after crossing the plate.