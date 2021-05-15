Saluki Softball | MVC Tournament: SIU blanks UNI, earns NCAA berth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The SIU softball team took the middleman out of the equation Saturday.
Sarah Harness tossed a two-hit shutout, Elisabeth Huckleberry and Jenny Jansen homered, and the Salukis clinched a trip to their third NCAA Tournament in five years with a 2-0 blanking of Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tourney championship game at Cooper Stadium.
Moments after second baseman Maddy Vermejan retired Brooke Snider on a slow roller to second for the final out, SIU players fired gloves high in the air and dog-piled around the pitcher’s circle.
Harness (22-6) allowed only one earned run over 21 innings in three games at the tournament. She came within five outs of a no-hitter before Adara Opiola singled to center to break it up.
MVC Pitcher of the Year Kailyn Packard (21-6) matched Harness until the fifth. That’s when Huckleberry ambushed a first pitch sinker just above the knees, whacking it over the fence in right-center for her third homer of the year.
The freshman first baseman pumped her fist no less than four times in celebration as she rounded the bases, hugging on-deck hitter Sidney Sikes just seconds after crossing the plate.
Jansen tacked on the other run in the sixth, attacking a changeup that stayed over the plate and lining it over the wall in left-center for her ninth homer of the year and third in as many games.
Jansen, who was left off the All-MVC first and second teams before the conference tourney, knocked in eight runs in the tournament.
SIU will find out Sunday night where it will open the NCAA Tournament. It is likely to earn a three seed at a regional. Some projections have the Salukis traveling to the Fayetteville Regional at the University of Arkansas.
