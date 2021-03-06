Saluki Softball | SIU extends winning streak with victory over Creighton

CARBONDALE — After spotting Creighton two quick runs, the Southern Illinois University softball team took control Saturday and extended its historic winning streak with a 5-3 win over the Bluejays as part of the Saluki Invitational tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.
The Salukis are now 12-0 this season and have won 21 straight dating back to last year, which is the nation's second-longest NCAA Division I active streak. The 12 wins also matches the best start in school history that came back in 1991.
"My first year here," said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. "That was a great team. It was a great team that won a conference championship and ended up in the NCAA Tournament so let's just hope maybe we do the same thing."
That team put together a 23-game win streak, something the current Salukis could match if they win both of Sunday's games to finish the tournament. Those games are against Illinois-Chicago and Saint Louis.
But the Salukis themselves, at least if you believe Blaylock, aren't talking about streaks.
"All we say is, literally, one game at a time," Blaylock said. "We go to the next game and the next game. I've told them all year that I think we have 50 games now scheduled and we are not going to go 50-0. So we just go one at a time."
Saturday's game started with Creighton putting up two in the top of the first against starter Carlee Jo Clark, who was relieved by Sarah Chamness after loading the bases. Chamness notched the first of her nine strikeouts by fanning Cayla Nielsen to escape the jam and went on to collect her fifth victory.
"That's what you want them to look like when they come in," Blaylock said of Chamness. "She had a good complement of pitches today."
Creighton's other run came in the seventh when the Bluejays had three of their six hits against Chamness. But a strikeout and grounder to first baseman Elisabeth Huckleberry stranded two runners and ended the game.
SIU tied the game in the second inning on an RBI single by Bailey Caylor and a sacrifice fly by Maris Boelens that scored Huckleberry. Then in the third, some local flavor was added when Herrin product Tori Schullian ripped a double and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Sidney Sikes.
"Tori did a great job," Blaylock said. "We've got several kids that we're letting hit the ball right now and we've got several different lineups. They're doing a good job."
Boelens plated another run with a single in the fourth and Ashley Wood blasted a solo homer in the fifth to make it 5-2.
The lead would've been bigger if not for an outstanding catch by Creighton left fielder Madeline Vejvoda to end the sixth inning. Vejvoda robbed Jenny Jansen with her glove extended just above the fence line on a rocket line drive.
Jansen finished the game 0-for-4 as a result, this after driving in seven runs with four hits, including a two-run homer, during Friday's wins over Northern Kentucky and Illinois-Chicago.
Caylor was the Salukis' lone multi-hit batter against Creighton, although six players had hits. Kailey Wilson, Sam Alm and Kiara Mills all had two hits for the Bluejays, who dropped to 3-4.
"It was two pretty good teams going at each other," Blaylock said. "They got on us first and then we figured out a way to settle in and get some hits. We played great defense and Sarah came in and settled us down."
Sunday's games at the tournament begin at 10 a.m. with Creighton playing Illinois-Chicago, followed by SIU taking on Illinois-Chicago, then Saint Louis playing Northern Kentucky before the finale between the Salukis and Billikens.