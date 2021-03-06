Saluki Softball | SIU extends winning streak with victory over Creighton

CARBONDALE — After spotting Creighton two quick runs, the Southern Illinois University softball team took control Saturday and extended its historic winning streak with a 5-3 win over the Bluejays as part of the Saluki Invitational tournament at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Salukis are now 12-0 this season and have won 21 straight dating back to last year, which is the nation's second-longest NCAA Division I active streak. The 12 wins also matches the best start in school history that came back in 1991.

"My first year here," said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock. "That was a great team. It was a great team that won a conference championship and ended up in the NCAA Tournament so let's just hope maybe we do the same thing."

That team put together a 23-game win streak, something the current Salukis could match if they win both of Sunday's games to finish the tournament. Those games are against Illinois-Chicago and Saint Louis.

But the Salukis themselves, at least if you believe Blaylock, aren't talking about streaks.

"All we say is, literally, one game at a time," Blaylock said. "We go to the next game and the next game. I've told them all year that I think we have 50 games now scheduled and we are not going to go 50-0. So we just go one at a time."