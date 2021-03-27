Saluki Softball | SIU softball sweeps doubleheader against Bradley

CARBONDALE — It was a decision SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock pondered prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader sweep at Missouri State’s hands.
Watching the Salukis strand a whopping 20 baserunners served as further proof that status quo wasn’t quite cutting it. So Blaylock enacted a spate of lineup changes for Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Bradley.
As a 6-1, 4-1 sweep attests, the new lineup accomplished what SIU wanted it to.
“We had two phases of the game going for us on Wednesday — pitching and defense,” said outfielder Maris Boelens. “Adding that third phase, the offense, is only going to help us go in the right directions.”
It was Boelens who may have had the most to do with the offense’s turnaround. Attempting to get higher batting averages at the order’s beginning, Blaylock opted to bat Boelens third behind Maddy Vermejan and Bailey Caylor.
Entering the day with five career extra-base hits and 25 RBI in 267 at-bats over four years, Boelens has always profiled as a hitter best suited for the top or bottom or the order because of her speed. But in her new home at the No. 3 spot, she went 4 for 7 with three RBI, all in the first game.
Her biggest hit occurred in the fifth inning, when she dropped a two-run single into right-center for a 5-1 lead, basically salting the game away.
“I don’t typically look at how many runs I knock in,” Boelens said. “I’m just looking to get hits for the team. But it does feel good when I get a hit in that big moment or get the fire started for the team.”
Eight of the Salukis’ 14 hits in the doubleheader came from their three slappers — Boelens, Bailey Caylor and Aubree DePron. DePron, who Blaylock said deserved a chance to play, started a two-run rally in the third inning of the opener with an infield hit and then capped the scoring in the sixth with a two-out RBI single to left.
That’s not to say that SIU (22-5, 4-3) eschewed the big swing approach entirely. Katelyn Massa, who drew a bases-filled walk in the first inning to initiate scoring in the nightcap, belted a two-run shot to left in the third to make it 4-1.
While Blaylock was disappointed with her team’s inability to add on to that lead, it turned out not to matter. Starter Carlee Jo Clark and reliever Sarah Harness (11-2) scattered eight hits, with Harness working 3 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.
“We wanted to give our pitching staff a little more margin for error so they didn’t have to be so fine all the time,” Blaylock said. “And other than the last part of the second game, I felt we got timely hitting to go with our pitching and defense.”
Madi Eberle (7-3) pitched into the fifth inning in the opener for the win, allowing a solo homer to Avry Blume in the fourth and nothing else of consequence. Harness mowed down all nine hitters she faced on just 32 pitches to garner her second save.
DAWG BITES
Two streaks ended for the Salukis in the first game. Elizabeth Warwick went 0-for-2, the first time in 17 games she hadn’t reached base, and the team drew two walks. That was the first time this year they failed to earn three walks in a game. SIU worked six walks in the nightcap and has a Division I-high 138 in 27 games… Bradley reliever Raegan Branon (Centralia) retired all six hitters she faced in the nightcap, keeping the Braves in contention. … SIU aims for the series sweep on Sunday in a game that’s been moved back an hour from 11 a.m. to noon.