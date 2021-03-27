Saluki Softball | SIU softball sweeps doubleheader against Bradley

“I don’t typically look at how many runs I knock in,” Boelens said. “I’m just looking to get hits for the team. But it does feel good when I get a hit in that big moment or get the fire started for the team.”

Eight of the Salukis’ 14 hits in the doubleheader came from their three slappers — Boelens, Bailey Caylor and Aubree DePron. DePron, who Blaylock said deserved a chance to play, started a two-run rally in the third inning of the opener with an infield hit and then capped the scoring in the sixth with a two-out RBI single to left.

That’s not to say that SIU (22-5, 4-3) eschewed the big swing approach entirely. Katelyn Massa, who drew a bases-filled walk in the first inning to initiate scoring in the nightcap, belted a two-run shot to left in the third to make it 4-1.

While Blaylock was disappointed with her team’s inability to add on to that lead, it turned out not to matter. Starter Carlee Jo Clark and reliever Sarah Harness (11-2) scattered eight hits, with Harness working 3 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

“We wanted to give our pitching staff a little more margin for error so they didn’t have to be so fine all the time,” Blaylock said. “And other than the last part of the second game, I felt we got timely hitting to go with our pitching and defense.”