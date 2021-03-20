Saluki Softball | SIU splits doubleheader with Drake

CARBONDALE — SIU’s softball team saw its Charlotte West Stadium winning streak end at 22 games in the nightcap of Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Drake.

The wonder is that the Salukis nearly kept it alive despite making the kind of mistakes they’ve rarely made in getting off to a 19-3 start.

SIU left the bases loaded three times in a 7-6 loss, including in the bottom of the seventh when one hit might have cinched a twinbill sweep. Instead, after Tori Schullian (Herrin) walked to fill the sacks with one out, Bailey Caylor rapped into a fielder’s choice with Elisabeth Huckleberry being forced at the plate and Maddy Vermejan swung through a third strike from reliever Anna Richards.

Then there was what SIU did to hurt itself in the field and in the circle. The team that’s among the nation’s best in strikeout-walk ratio issued five walks. It also failed to get an out from two rundowns, the first one costing them two runs in the third.

“If you play conference season different, you’re going to have different results,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “If you play a little more shaky, you’re going to get those results, and that’s what we did. But at least we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end.”