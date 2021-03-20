Saluki Softball | SIU splits doubleheader with Drake

CARBONDALE — SIU’s softball team saw its Charlotte West Stadium winning streak end at 22 games in the nightcap of Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader against Drake.
The wonder is that the Salukis nearly kept it alive despite making the kind of mistakes they’ve rarely made in getting off to a 19-3 start.
SIU left the bases loaded three times in a 7-6 loss, including in the bottom of the seventh when one hit might have cinched a twinbill sweep. Instead, after Tori Schullian (Herrin) walked to fill the sacks with one out, Bailey Caylor rapped into a fielder’s choice with Elisabeth Huckleberry being forced at the plate and Maddy Vermejan swung through a third strike from reliever Anna Richards.
Then there was what SIU did to hurt itself in the field and in the circle. The team that’s among the nation’s best in strikeout-walk ratio issued five walks. It also failed to get an out from two rundowns, the first one costing them two runs in the third.
“If you play conference season different, you’re going to have different results,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “If you play a little more shaky, you’re going to get those results, and that’s what we did. But at least we gave ourselves a chance to win at the end.”
Mixed in with the free bases and spotty defensive execution was a shaky call at the plate that fueled the Bulldogs’ three-run third. Catcher Sidney Sikes appeared to have the plate blocked as Macy Johnson slid into her tag on a grounder to first, but Michael Smola called Johnson safe.
“You can’t miss that in that moment,” Blaylock told Smola.
Two batters later, Richards’ two-out, two-run single knocked Madi Eberle (6-2) out and capped the three-run outburst, putting SIU in the rare position of chasing the SIU splits doubleheader with Drake.
It nearly pulled off a miracle. Down 7-2 with two outs in the sixth, the Salukis (19-3, 1-1) injected drama into the proceedings with one swing. Jenny Jansen ambushed the first pitch from MacKenzie Hupke and lined it over the left field wall for a grand slam, giving her 24 RBI in just 65 at-bats.
“I thought we were going to win it,” said freshman left fielder Elizabeth Warwick.
It was Warwick who came up with the big hit during SIU’s 10-2 victory in the first game. With the Salukis leading just 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, she pounced on a meaty 3-1 pitch from Nicole Timmons (2-6) and lined it over the wall in right with two runners aboard for her first college homer.
Warwick’s joy as she rounded the bases was palpable.
“The pitch was on the middle inside of the plate and I just gripped it and ripped it,” Warwick said. “It was one of those hits where I didn’t even feel it. The ball just went.”
The Salukis were at their patient best in the opener, taxing Timmons for 138 pitches in 4 2/3 innings and working a total of 10 walks off her and a reliever. SIU run-ruled the game with five runs in the sixth, ending it with a two-run single by Sikes.
Sarah Harness (9-1) permitted just five hits and one earned run, walking none and whiffing five. It was her seventh complete game in eight starts.
DAWG BITES
The Division I leader in drawing walks collected 16 of them in the twinbill, giving them 118 in 22 games. … Schullian, Massa and Warwick each picked up RBI the easy way by earning bases-loaded walks. … The teams finish the weekend series Sunday morning at 11 with a single game.