SIU Softball | BYU eliminates Salukis from NCAA tourney

TEMPE, Ariz. — In the end, SIU’s season evaporated like perspiration in the desert air.
BYU’s Autumn Moffat-Korth limited the Salukis to six hits while the Cougars broke open a tight game with five straight hits in the bottom of the fourth that lifted them to a 7-2 win Friday in the Tempe Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.
BYU (37-16) advanced to an elimination game later Friday night against host Arizona State, an 8-2 loser to Virginia Tech in the day’s first game. SIU finished its season with a 37-16 mark and became the first team knocked out of the tourney.
“I felt like our offense was flat once they scored early,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “I felt like we gave it everything we had, but last night took a lot out of us.”
Unlike Thursday night’s wacky 7-4 loss to Arizona State that was greatly impacted by a bizarre strike zone from plate umpire Jason Smith, this was just a basic game. The Cougars were just better across the board.
Violet Zavodnik was the offensive star for BYU, giving it a 1-0 lead three hitters into the bottom of the first. After Hannah Jo Peterson worked a one-out walk from Sarah Harness, Zavodnik ripped an RBI double to the wall in right-center.
Harness (22-7), who walked six in two innings on Thursday night, found some traction after that. She kept the game at 1-0 heading to the fourth when Zavodnik touched off the game-changing explosion.
Ambushing the inning’s first pitch, Zavodnik launched a homer over the right-center field wall, her 14th of the year. Huntyr Ava’s single and Martha Epenesa’s double chased Harness and brought in Carlee Jo Clark.
It took just four pitches for the Cougars to double their lead. Marissa Chavez singled home pinch-runner Taylei Williams, followed by Alyssa Podhurcak’s RBI single to left that scored Epenesa. Madi Eberle relieved Clark and kept the score at 4-0, but the damage was lasting.
“Sarah gave us everything she had, but she wasn’t feeling well,” said Blaylock, referring to an illness that kept her from throwing between the finals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Saturday and Thursday night.
“They were stringing hits up in the middle of the lineup. We wanted to make them feel uncomfortable, but that’s a tough lineup.”
The Salukis managed to break up Moffat-Korth’s shutout bid in the fifth when Maddy Vermejan bounced a two-out single up the middle that scored Rylie Hamilton. She pinch-hit a checked-swing single to left and reached second on a wild pitch.
SIU scored again in the sixth on Katelyn Massa’s groundout to second that plated Maris Boelens. But its failure to get more from that rally after consecutive infield hits by Boelens and Jenny Jansen put runners at the corners with no outs was costly.
Peterson’s two-out, two-run triple down the right field line in the bottom of the sixth sealed the outcome.
Moffat-Korth (22-8) walked one and fanned eight. Blaylock said her drop ball and off-speed offerings were particularly difficult on the Saluki slappers. Boelens, Bailey Caylor and Aubree DePron were a combined 2 for 11 with four strikeouts.
Harness was charged with four runs off four hits in three-plus innings, walking a pair and striking out two.
The outcome ends the careers of Vermejan, Massa, Boelens and Meredith Wernig. The senior class earned three NCAA berths in four-plus seasons and came within a win of earning another one in 2018.
“Irreplaceable,” Blaylock said of the seniors.
DAWG BITES
SIU may never play a game in nicer conditions than it did Friday. Game time temperature at 3:55 p.m. Pacific time was 81 degrees with a not-so-stifling humidity of 7 percent. … Vermejan’s plunking in the third inning marked the 30th time this year she was hit by a pitch. She reached base a whopping 109 times via 40 hits and 39 walks in addition to the times she was hit. … Massa’s RBI in the sixth was the 146th of her career, nine shy of career record holder Shaye Harre.