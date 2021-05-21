SIU Softball | BYU eliminates Salukis from NCAA tourney

TEMPE, Ariz. — In the end, SIU’s season evaporated like perspiration in the desert air.

BYU’s Autumn Moffat-Korth limited the Salukis to six hits while the Cougars broke open a tight game with five straight hits in the bottom of the fourth that lifted them to a 7-2 win Friday in the Tempe Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

BYU (37-16) advanced to an elimination game later Friday night against host Arizona State, an 8-2 loser to Virginia Tech in the day’s first game. SIU finished its season with a 37-16 mark and became the first team knocked out of the tourney.

“I felt like our offense was flat once they scored early,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “I felt like we gave it everything we had, but last night took a lot out of us.”

Unlike Thursday night’s wacky 7-4 loss to Arizona State that was greatly impacted by a bizarre strike zone from plate umpire Jason Smith, this was just a basic game. The Cougars were just better across the board.

Violet Zavodnik was the offensive star for BYU, giving it a 1-0 lead three hitters into the bottom of the first. After Hannah Jo Peterson worked a one-out walk from Sarah Harness, Zavodnik ripped an RBI double to the wall in right-center.