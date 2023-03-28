Anna Carder talks to herself behind the plate and at bat.

Her last swing Tuesday might have left Southeast Missouri State’s softball team muttering under its collective breath.

Carder’s one-hop double off the right field wall drove in the tying and winning runs as SIU rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to improve to 14-0 in Charlotte West Stadium with a 7-6 win.

“I saw my pitch and I went for it,” she said. “And then I blacked out.”

It was fade to black for the RedHawks (14-9) as Rylie Hamilton easily scored from second, followed by Elizabeth Warwick. She had barely turned second when Tatum Gerwitz made her relay throw to second baseman Sydney Dennis. But Gerwitz’s throw didn’t have much steam and Dennis slightly hesitated before throwing home.

Warwick’s head-first slide arrived well ahead of the ball. Carder raced toward her teammates for a celebration in the pitcher’s circle.

The Salukis’ first three-game losing streak of the year was suddenly stopped at two games.

“We’ve teetered at times but we never break,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell.

Emma Austin worked a leadoff walk to start the winning rally against Delaney Kell (7-4). Aubree DePron’s single to right-center sent Austin to third and Jackie Lis stroked a single to center that pulled the Salukis (24-5) within 6-4.

After Hamilton’s grounder to short forced Lis at second, Warwick blooped a single off the glove of diving left fielder Brittany Affolder, setting the stage for Carder’s dramatic hit.

Carder ended her fifth inning at-bat against Kell with a fly ball to left on a 2-2 pitch that stranded a pair of runners. Carder said that she decided she was going to hack early.

“The other times, I got deep in the count and started thinking too much,” Carder said. “I just kind of like to go.”

Nothing about the first five innings suggested this kind of finish was imminent. SIU built a 3-1 lead behind Tori Schullian’s two-run homer in the second and an RBI double off Warwick’s bat in the third. Schullian’s first bomb of the year got unwanted assistance from left fielder Jillian Anderson, who grasped the ball just above the wall for an instant and then dropped it over the fence.

Hannah Hockerman kept SEMO in check, save for Aubrie Shore’s solo homer in the fourth, over five-plus innings. She allowed three hits, two runs and walked three with no strikeouts. But Hockerman and Elliott Stinson (9-2) put the Salukis into a spot by walking the bases full in the sixth.

The RedHawks capitalized. Affolder lined a two-run double to the wall in left-center to tie it and pinch-hitter Marissa Peek laced a two-run single up the middle to put them ahead 5-3. Sydney Melton grounded an RBI single to right in the seventh for a three-run advantage.

However, three runs weren’t enough cushion against an opponent that used a nuanced approach to crack the code against Kell. She shackled SIU on her first pass through the lineup after relieving Marisa Davis to start the fifth.

“Spot-on in terms of what we’re doing,” Sewell said. “We were popping up a little bit, trying to figure her out, and we maybe got a little too big and tried to hit it over the fence. What we needed to do was hit it in front of the fence.”

Great defense kept the SEMO lead from perhaps being bigger. Carder and Hamilton teamed up for a 2-5 pickoff on Abigail Rickermann to end the sixth, followed by Hamilton’s diving snag of Kynzie Wrigley’s two-out grounder in the seventh that kept the RedHawks from adding to their advantage.

It might have seemed like chasing the horse after it burst through the barn door.

But when Carder talked herself into swinging early, those defensive dazzlers loomed as big as the hit that capped the improbable rally.

“Rylie hypes me up,” Carder said, “and after that play, she got me excited. Keeping them off (the board) was a big play.”

The Salukis stay home Friday for a 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference series opener against Indiana State, off to a 6-0 start in the league.