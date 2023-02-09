First-year SIU softball coach Jen Sewell said there’s a “spiciness” to her team.

“We’re tired of playing each other,” she said Wednesday. “I want to see us against somebody else.”

Sewell will get her wish Friday when the Salukis start their season in Fort Myers, Fla. with a 1:30 p.m. matchup against Long Island as part of a tournament hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University.

Expectations are high as usual for SIU, which returns seven players who started in least a part-time role on last year’s 27-19-1 team that was upset in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament by Illinois State.

It was an unusual season for the Salukis. Hall of Fame coach Kerri Blaylock stepped away from the dugout after 12 games for health reasons, only to return for the final two-plus innings of the MVC tourney loss after Sewell was ejected.

Three days after the season ended, Blaylock officially retired and Sewell, an assistant under her since 2008, officially ascended to the head coaching job. Her team has been tabbed for a third place finish in preseason polls behind 2022 regular season champ Northern Iowa and MVC newcomer Murray State, which won the Ohio Valley Conference title last year.

“We have quite a few returners that remember that feeling,” Sewell said of the MVC tournament loss.

What will it take for SIU to create different memories this year? Two obvious answers lie in the pitching staff’s ability to soak up the innings that Sarah Harness left behind when she transferred to Nebraska after an up-and-down 2022 and the offense’s ability to replace the run production left behind by the graduation of stars like Jenny Jansen and Ashley Wood.

Madi Eberle is the staff’s one proven pitcher. In two years and 50 games, Eberle is 17-16 with a 2.85 earned run average. Sewell is leaning towards using her much like SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes employed reliever Matthew Steidl last year – in multi-inning stints out of the bullpen.

Sewell is taking an analytic-based approach to pitching, particularly in conference series. Instead of playing doubleheaders on the first day and a single game on the second, the Valley is joining most Division I leagues and playing three games in three days.

The plan is to use JUCO transfer Hannah Hockerman and freshman Elliott Stinson to start most games, then bring Eberle on for the second or third pass through the lineup.

“I want opponents to think that when they see (Eberle) warm up, it’s game over,” Sewell said.

Offensively, the pieces are in place to rack up runs. While there might not be a bopper like Jansen, who batted .387-9-43 as a senior and finished her career with 180 RBI in 223 games, there doesn’t figure to be many soft spots 1 through 9.

The leaders are third baseman Rylie Hamilton and outfielder Elizabeth Warwick. Hamilton was first team All-MVC last year, batting .363-7-37 with a team-high 18 multi-hit games while supplying matchless defense.

Warwick hit .299-7-39, good enough for second team all-conference honors, and compiled a .404 on-base percentage because she drew 20 walks in 137 at-bats. With 13 stolen bases in two years, she’s one of several Salukis who can steal a base.

And to hear Sewell talk, she wouldn’t be against SIU turning into a softball version of the Whitey Herzog Cardinals from the 1980s. In Bailey Caylor, Aubree DePron and Massac County product Emma Austin, the Salukis have three slappers who can create anxiety simply by making contact.

“We won’t have to rely on pop,” Sewell said. “We don’t have to stand on first base as much. There’s a certain amount of stress in an infield when you know a runner can go at any time. I want us to get to an offense where we’re scoring six, seven or eight runs per game.”