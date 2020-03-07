SIU softball extends win streak to eight with two wins on Saturday

The Southern Illinois University softball team won both of its games on day two of the Saluki Invitational Saturday. The Salukis won game one against the reigning Big East Champion DePaul 1-0 behind a gem from freshman pitcher Sarah Harness and followed with a 3-1 victory over Western Illinois in the nightcap.

SIU's pitchers were the story of the day Saturday. Harness went the distance in the win over the Blue Demons, as she allowed just three hits — all singles — and struck out seven while walking just two. The back-to-back MVC Newcomer of the Week has now throw 22.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Carlee Jo Clark improved to 3-1 on the season after she tossed her first complete game win of her career. The Carol Stream native threw seven innings, scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run.

SIU played clean defense to back Harness and Clark, as it extended its errorless streak to 23 innings after it went without an error in both wins on Saturday.

— Saluki Media Services

