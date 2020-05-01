SIU Softball | Five Salukis named to MVC Scholar-Athlete Teams

Jansen claimed her second-straight MVC Scholar-Athlete first team nod after she tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference in doubles and tied for sixth in the league in runs batted in. The junior from Warrenton, Mo. reached base in 15 of SIU's 21 games and 10 of her 18 hits during the 2020 season went for extra bases. The elementary education major finished with seven doubles in 21 games and now ranks in the top-10 in school history for career doubles.

Baranski was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team for the first time in her career after she opened the 2020 season on a tear. A career .317 hitter, Baranski ranked seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference in 2020 with a .400 batting average and was ninth in the league in on-base percentage. The elementary education major reached base in 16 of SIU's 21 games and recorded multiple hits in eight games, which included a pair of three-hit performances.

Vermejan became a three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete team selection after she earned a spot on the first team. The senior second baseman led the Missouri Valley Conference in total walks (23) and finished fifth in the league in on-base percentage (.493). The Lemont native reached base in 19 of SIU's 21 games, which included an active streak of 15-straight games.