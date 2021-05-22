SIU Softball | How do Salukis replace Vermejan, Massa?

TEMPE, Ariz. — For five years, SIU softball fans and coach Kerri Blaylock got to write two names in their scorebooks or lineup card just about every game.
But in February 2022, second baseman Maddy Vermejan and catcher Katelyn Massa won’t be available to provide leadership, big defensive plays and clutch hits. How those voids are filled might determine whether the Salukis remain an NCAA Tournament team or become just another program.
Asked about the impact of a senior class that also included center fielder Maris Boelens and infielder Meredith Wernig, Blaylock came up with one word.
“Irreplaceable,” she said Friday night after a season-ending 7-2 loss to BYU in the Tempe Regional of the NCAA Tournament. “You just hope to find players that can do what they did.”
And what Vermejan and Massa did was plenty. Look up and down single-season and career records, and both women have their names in more than one category. But their impact goes beyond raw numbers.
It could be felt in situations like the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. With one on and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, SIU freshman first baseman Elisabeth Huckleberry fielded a grounder and took a moment to consider her options.
She thought about knocking off the lead runner at second. And then Vermejan urgently yelled, “First!” Huckleberry took the senior’s advice and got the second out instead of perhaps not getting an out and giving Northern Iowa hope.
On Friday, Massa sprawled after a foul pop-up in the first inning and came up just short. The hard fall stunned her for a second, forcing her to walk to a trainer and assess her condition.
But there was never a chance Massa would come out. She meant too much to the team and she was simply too much of a gamer. An inning later, she was stroking a single up the middle and gunning down a base-stealer at second.
There are returning veterans like Jenny Jansen, Sarah Harness and a healthy Ashley Wood capable of being leaders. Can they not just lead with actions and skills, but with a well-chosen word and attitude?
“Once you get here,” Blaylock said of the NCAA Tournament, “you don’t ever not want to be here. The upperclassmen have been to three of these. You hope the young kids want to keep being part of it.”
Two months ago, it was easy to foresee the Salukis not being the first team knocked out of the tournament. They won their first 15 games and were getting top 25 votes. There were whispers they could be a regional host.
Then Wood blew out her ACL diving back towards second in a game in Birmingham. While SIU overcame her absence to make the tournament anyway, they never replaced her spot in the lineup. Good pitching made the lineup top-heavy at times.
‘It was an incredible season,” Blaylock said. “We fought our way through conference play and then made a magical run in the conference tournament.”
Harness, who allowed just one run in 21 innings at the MVC tourney in Evansville, became ill the day after and wasn’t at 100 percent for the regionals. She didn’t get past the fourth inning in either start, unable to throw with her usual precision and hampered against Arizona State by a strike zone so small that former Olympians like Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott criticized plate umpire Jason Smith.
Harness, Madi Eberle and Carlee Jo Clark give next year’s team one of the strongest pitching staffs in the MVC. If Wood recovers fully from her injury, her and Jansen form a strong middle of the lineup.
But the success of the 2022 team might depend on how young players like Huckleberry, Bailey Caylor, Aubree DePron and Elizabeth Warwick perform. Do they take the next step and become good everyday players?
If so, the Salukis might be watching next May’s selection show with interest, wondering where they’ll get sent. If not, they might watch it and wonder when they’ll get back again.
“Hopefully, we can take this experience and roll with it,” Blaylock said.