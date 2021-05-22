SIU Softball | How do Salukis replace Vermejan, Massa?

On Friday, Massa sprawled after a foul pop-up in the first inning and came up just short. The hard fall stunned her for a second, forcing her to walk to a trainer and assess her condition.

But there was never a chance Massa would come out. She meant too much to the team and she was simply too much of a gamer. An inning later, she was stroking a single up the middle and gunning down a base-stealer at second.

There are returning veterans like Jenny Jansen, Sarah Harness and a healthy Ashley Wood capable of being leaders. Can they not just lead with actions and skills, but with a well-chosen word and attitude?

“Once you get here,” Blaylock said of the NCAA Tournament, “you don’t ever not want to be here. The upperclassmen have been to three of these. You hope the young kids want to keep being part of it.”

Two months ago, it was easy to foresee the Salukis not being the first team knocked out of the tournament. They won their first 15 games and were getting top 25 votes. There were whispers they could be a regional host.

Then Wood blew out her ACL diving back towards second in a game in Birmingham. While SIU overcame her absence to make the tournament anyway, they never replaced her spot in the lineup. Good pitching made the lineup top-heavy at times.