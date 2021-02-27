SIU Softball | Jansen lifts Salukis to doubleheader sweep

CARBONDALE — Jenny Jansen stroked a two-run sixth-inning double into right centerfield Saturday evening, breaking a 4-4 tie with DePaul and helping Southern Illinois University's softball team defeat the Blue Demons, 6-4, in the second round of games in the Coach B Classic at Charlotte West Stadium.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Dawgs disposed of Ball State, 6-1.
With the pair of wins, the Salukis improve to 9-0 this season and have now won 17 straight games dating back to last year, one of the longest winning streaks in the country.
Jansen, a senior first baseman for the Salukis, said she didn't feel any extra pressure before bashing her two-out, two-run two-bagger that secured the Game 2 win.
"I honestly was just trying to put the ball in play and hit it hard," she said. "I wanted to drive those runs in so that we wouldn't have to bat in the bottom of the seventh."
Jansen said the winning streak is nice, but it does not consume the team's mindset.
"We have a great group of girls here. We all want it (to win) so badly. If it's not one player, it's another who is contributing. Hopefully, we can keep the success going. One game at a time. Get another W on the board and just keep stringing them along."
Jansen said she will do her part.
"Whatever is needed. I try to do what I can to help the team. Whether that's a base hit or getting a bunt down. Whatever I can do to help. I think we're a Super Regional team. As long as we keep pitching and hitting well, we have all the capabilities to win a regional."
SIU head coach Kerri Blaylock said she doesn't know how long the winning streak will run, but she will take as many wins as she can get in the meanwhile.
"We're just finding ways to win," she said. "When you have a good team... this is a very balanced, very steady team. They don't get up too high or down too low. They're taking it one at bat, one pitch at a time. And we're getting good pitching performances from everybody. I have confidence in all three of them (Madi Eberle, Sarah Harness and Carlee Jo Clark). If we want to go very far this year, it's going to take a staff."
Blaylock said senior leadership from the likes of Maddy Vermejan, Katelyn Massa and Jansen has been critical to the team's early-season success.
Blaylock was asked if she thought the Salukis are performing at the top of their game at this early juncture.
"I don't know. We are undefeated. I will tell you this, though. This is the most relaxed I have been in years. I have kids that come to play all the time. And they play hard. We have a 52-game schedule. I told them that we're not going to go 52-0, but just enjoy the ride while we can. We're going to take it one game a time right now. This is a fun group to work with."
Against DePaul, SIU never trailed. The Salukis bolted to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Vermejan led off with a single to left. Maris Boelens executed a perfect sacrifice bunt, which allowed Vermejan to advance all the way to third. After Jansen struck out, Ashley Wood walked and Massa reached on an infield single to load the bases. Tori Schullian then drew a walk to force in the first run. Sidney Sikes followed suit. The inning ended when Clark grounded out to short.
The Blue Demons tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the second on a two-run bloop single to left off the bat of Skylor Hilger.
SIU retook the lead in the second at 4-2. Bailey Caylor reached on an infield single. Vermejan singled to left. Boelens advanced the runners with sacrifice bunt. A wild pitch allowed Caylor to score. Jansen followed with a sacrifice fly, driving in Vermejan.
DePaul tied the game once more at 4-4 in the fourth inning. Gabby O'Riley singled and was forced at second on a groundout by Nicole Sullivan. Grace Frazier singled and Maranda Gutierrez drove in both with a single. That set the stage for Jansen's heroics in the bottom of the sixth.
Harness earned the win, having relieved Clark in the fifth. She is now 3-0. Offensively, Vermejan and Caylor each collected two hits. Natalie Halvorson was tagged with the loss for DePaul in relief of starter Krista Dalgarn.
In the win over Ball State, the Salukis plated one run in the first on a delayed steal of home by Wood, who had walked to start the inning.
The Dawgs added four runs in the third inning off losing pitcher Darcie Huber. Sikes doubled. Kylie Hamilton had a bunt single. Boelens contributed an RBI single. Another delayed steal of home followed with Hamilton. Jansen walked and Wood chipped in an RBI double. Jansen later scored on a wild pitch for the fourth run of the inning.
SIU netted an insurance run in the fifth when Vermejan bunted for a single, advanced to third on a bunt by Boelens and scored on yet another delayed steal of home.
The Cardinals tallied their only run of the ballgame in the sixth when Haley Wynn walked and came around to score on an RBI single by Haley Dominique.
Eberle was the winning pitcher for the Dawgs. She worked 5 1/3 innings before giving way to Harness who finished. Boelens had two hits to pace the offense.
The Salukis are scheduled to play two games Sunday to wrap up the Coach B Classic. Weather permitting, they will meet Austin Peay at 12:15 p.m. and Saint Louis at 4:45 p.m.