SIU Softball | Jansen lifts Salukis to doubleheader sweep

"Whatever is needed. I try to do what I can to help the team. Whether that's a base hit or getting a bunt down. Whatever I can do to help. I think we're a Super Regional team. As long as we keep pitching and hitting well, we have all the capabilities to win a regional."

SIU head coach Kerri Blaylock said she doesn't know how long the winning streak will run, but she will take as many wins as she can get in the meanwhile.

"We're just finding ways to win," she said. "When you have a good team... this is a very balanced, very steady team. They don't get up too high or down too low. They're taking it one at bat, one pitch at a time. And we're getting good pitching performances from everybody. I have confidence in all three of them (Madi Eberle, Sarah Harness and Carlee Jo Clark). If we want to go very far this year, it's going to take a staff."

Blaylock said senior leadership from the likes of Maddy Vermejan, Katelyn Massa and Jansen has been critical to the team's early-season success.

Blaylock was asked if she thought the Salukis are performing at the top of their game at this early juncture.