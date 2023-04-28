CARBONDALE — The Southern Illinois University softball team took its role as host to the extreme Friday, giving Murray State gift after gift in a 4-0 loss at Charlotte West Stadium.

The Salukis gave the Racers nine additional baserunners via walk, hit batsmen or errors. Seven of those gifts came in the first four innings when Murray State built a 4-0 lead. SIU has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

Starting pitcher Hannah Hockerman lasted just 1.3 innings, walking two, hitting two more and committing a key error before being lifted for Madi Eberle.

“We pitched us straight into trouble,” said SIU coach Jen Sewell. “You can’t do that at this level, hit people and walk people. That continues to be one of the issues when we’re not starting Madi Eberle. We have to have something out of the No. 2 at this point when you’re down to two pitchers.”

Hockerman escaped first inning trouble when she hit leadoff hitter Erin Lackey and walked another hitter. However, her generosity resulted in a pair of Murray State runs in the second.

After retiring the first hitter, Hockerman walked Bailey Broemmer and hit Lily Fischer, the No. 8 hitter. Adison Hicks bunted the ball back to the circle for an apparent sacrifice, but Hockerman spiked her throw to first base, scoring Broemmer.

Lackey followed with a bouncer back up the middle, but a missed defensive assignment allowed Lackey to leg out an infield hit, allowing Fischer to score. The two runs would have been enough to win, but Murray State added single runs in the third and fourth innings.

In the meantime, Murray State pitcher Hannah James, who is now 15-5 was in complete control. James gave up five hits, but few hard-hit balls. More importantly, she walked just one SIU hitter.

“Facing Hannah James, she’s probably only going to give up one or two a game,” Sewell said. “It’s going to have to be close. She does a good job. She’s always been a spinner. It’s going to be a tough game.

“A lot of times on her you’ll score late. You won’t score early. The pitching staff didn’t buy us any time today.”

The Salukis only had two players reach second base, and one of those was a technicality.

With one out in the sixth, Elizabeth Warwick bounced a ball off the top of the wall in left-center. The carom off the wall rolled between outfielders Jadyn Thompson and Lackey. Warwick headed for third, but Lackey tracked the ball down and fired a strike to third base in time to retire Warwick.

The Salukis appealed the play, but the call on the field stood.

It was the second great play of the inning for the Racers.

Jackie Lis led off the inning with a long foul ball to left field. Thompson raced into the corner and snagged the ball before hitting the fence in full stride. She managed to hang onto the ball for the first out.

“That’s the way it’s going right now,” Sewell said. “We had 25 or so games where nothing bad ever happened to us. Now, the other 20, it seems like everything is going the other direction. We have to choose differently. You have to put yourself in the right position.”

The Salukis have been in a swoon since losing two of three games to Evansville on April 7-9.

“We talked about this,” Sewell said. “It hasn’t been the same team, the same approach. It’s just been living in the past rather than moving on to the next pitch, on both sides of the ball.”

Warwick and Emma Austin both had two hits for SIU. No Murray State player had more than one hit.

The two teams meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at SIU.