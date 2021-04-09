SIU Softball | Record-setting Vermejan hits, gets hit

Second baseman Maddy Vermejan already owns one SIU softball record that will be hard to catch. Not that anyone playing in the back yard dreams of holding a career record for hit by pitches.
“It’s not a fun record to have and it hurts,” she laughed Tuesday of the 80 times she’s been struck by a pitch. “But it works for the team. Any way we can put runners on for us to score, right?”
Which describes Vermejan’s style of play in a nutshell. Whatever is good for the team is good for her, and the last 4 ½ seasons has shown that Vermejan has been very good for the Salukis.
Heading into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference home date with Evansville, Vermejan is nine runs away from breaking Mallory Duran-Sellers’ nine-year old program record for most runs (162). Just this year alone, Vermejan has scored a whopping 38 runs in 32 games. The 1.19 runs per game average ranks 22nd in Division I.
More importantly to her and coach Kerri Blaylock, SIU’s program has enjoyed consistent success since Vermejan first put on a uniform in 2017. It’s won an MVC tourney title (2017), played for a Valley championship in 2018 and earned an NCAA at-large bid in 2019.
Last year, the Salukis were 15-6 and well on their way to making the NCAA field again when COVID-19 ended everyone’s season in mid-March. This year, they are 26-6 overall and 8-3 in the Valley, putting them in position for a possible at-large berth should they not win the conference tournament.
“What caught our first was her defensive ability,” Blaylock said Friday morning of recruiting Vermejan. “We feel like we need to be strong up the middle. We recruited her for her defense.”
Blaylock and assistant coach Jen Sewell recruit off summer/travel ball teams. This turned into a 3-for-2 signing, so to speak. One of Vermejan’s teammates on a Chicagoland squad — she hails from Lemont — was outfielder Susie Baranski, a slapper who enjoyed a good career at SIU from 2017-20.
Blaylock angled to land the shortstop off that squad that teamed with Vermejan to turn a spate of double plays, relatively rare in the college game, but she opted to play at Ohio State. But Vermejan has been produced an impact that goes beyond impressive stats on offense and defense.
“Immeasurable from a leadership standpoint,” Blaylock says of Vermejan’s presence this year. “She’s a field general out there. She sets the tone offensively and helps our freshmen out.”
While some might refer to Vermejan as the Human Bruise because of how often she gets plunked, she can also make the ball hurt. She enters the Evansville series with a .321 average, three homers and 17 RBI.
Last weekend’s series at Loyola was a prime example of her ability as a hitter. In between getting hit five times — “all by the same pitcher,” she pointed out — she doubled, tripled and homered in a 10-0, 12-1 doubleheader sweep on April 2. She knocked in six runs on the day.
Blaylock said in different circumstances, Vermejan could be the team’s No. 2 or 3 hitter because of her ability to square up the ball. But an on-base percentage of better than .570 means that Vermejan is staying in the leadoff spot.
Staying is another word to describe what amounts to Vermejan’s second senior year. It took her perhaps two weeks to accept the NCAA’s offer of an extra season that every spring sports athlete received almost immediately after the pandemic ended college sports about 13 months ago.
When she and catcher Katelyn Massa, the Salukis’ other fifth-year senior who opted to stay, are honored with last year’s seniors before Saturday’s game, Vermejan said a variety of emotions will go through her mind.
“They were a big part of our team,” she said of the 2020 seniors who opted to start their life’s work. “I feel close to all these girls. The bond with them has been so strong.”