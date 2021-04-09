SIU Softball | Record-setting Vermejan hits, gets hit

Second baseman Maddy Vermejan already owns one SIU softball record that will be hard to catch. Not that anyone playing in the back yard dreams of holding a career record for hit by pitches.

“It’s not a fun record to have and it hurts,” she laughed Tuesday of the 80 times she’s been struck by a pitch. “But it works for the team. Any way we can put runners on for us to score, right?”

Which describes Vermejan’s style of play in a nutshell. Whatever is good for the team is good for her, and the last 4 ½ seasons has shown that Vermejan has been very good for the Salukis.

Heading into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference home date with Evansville, Vermejan is nine runs away from breaking Mallory Duran-Sellers’ nine-year old program record for most runs (162). Just this year alone, Vermejan has scored a whopping 38 runs in 32 games. The 1.19 runs per game average ranks 22nd in Division I.

More importantly to her and coach Kerri Blaylock, SIU’s program has enjoyed consistent success since Vermejan first put on a uniform in 2017. It’s won an MVC tourney title (2017), played for a Valley championship in 2018 and earned an NCAA at-large bid in 2019.