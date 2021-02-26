SIU Softball | Salukis extend streaks, stays unbeaten

CARBONDALE — The first four innings were a bit like watching someone jiggle their door key into the lock, knowing full well that it was going to work.
SIU’s softball team may have gone scoreless against Austin Peay righthander Harley Mullins, but it didn’t waste that time. It worked the count, taxed her for 24 pitches in the fourth inning and set the stage for the inevitable late rallies.
Two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth validated the Salukis’ growing confidence and the predictable outcome. The 4-1 final on a chilly, drizzly early Friday night capped the first day of the Coach B Classic, but not the continuing SIU winning streak.
Now 7-0 to start the year, the Salukis have bagged 16 consecutive victories, dating back to last year. They are tied with two name-brand national powers — Arizona and UCLA — for the second-longest winning streak in Division I behind Oklahoma State’s 21 in a row.
“You’ve got a great mix of veteran leadership and youth,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock of her team. “You’ve got great pitching and defense. We can hit up and down the lineup. Every game, someone different has come up with a hit. We don’t have to depend on one person.”
While the Salukis needed time to figure out Mullins (1-1) and a solid opponent that entered 4-0, they had Sarah Harness to keep the game even. Harness overpowered Austin Peay for most of two turns through the order, recording eight whiffs and allowing only two hits through the first five innings.
The key started turning to the left in the last of the fifth. Ashley Wood’s infield hit marked the first time either team put the leadoff hitter aboard. Liz Huckleberry, who just missed a homer in the second when her well-struck liner hooked foul, drew a walk.
Sidney Sikes cooly laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position. Elizabeth Warwick took a strike and then slashed a two-run single up the middle for the only two runs SIU required.
“We play everybody and everybody knows they will get a chance to contribute,” Blaylock said. “It’s the culture of the program that there are expectations that you have to keep. We have good people and it translates into them doing the right things.”
“We are really deep in our lineup,” catcher Katelyn Massa said. “We trust the next person to deliver. It doesn’t matter if you’re batting in the middle of the lineup, bottom of the lineup, top, whatever. People are going to come through.”
Massa was that hitter in the bottom of the sixth. After the Govs pulled within a run when Bailey Shorter cashed in Emily Moore’s leadoff double with a sacrifice fly, the Salukis wanted to create separation.
Jenny Jansen’s second walk set the stage for Massa. Mullins made a mistake with a 2-1 pitch on the inner half. Massa didn’t miss, powering the ball over the wall in left for her first homer of the year and the 26th of her career.
“I knew she was going to throw a curveball outside or a fastball in,” Massa said. “When I saw that fastball in, I turned on it.”
Harness (2-0) mowed through Austin Peay on just five pitches in the seventh, finishing off a 79-pitch complete game that included no walks and only one three-ball count.
SIU returns to action Saturday with two games. It hosts Ball State at 12:15 and DePaul at 2:30.