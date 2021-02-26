SIU Softball | Salukis extend streaks, stays unbeaten

CARBONDALE — The first four innings were a bit like watching someone jiggle their door key into the lock, knowing full well that it was going to work.

SIU’s softball team may have gone scoreless against Austin Peay righthander Harley Mullins, but it didn’t waste that time. It worked the count, taxed her for 24 pitches in the fourth inning and set the stage for the inevitable late rallies.

Two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth validated the Salukis’ growing confidence and the predictable outcome. The 4-1 final on a chilly, drizzly early Friday night capped the first day of the Coach B Classic, but not the continuing SIU winning streak.

Now 7-0 to start the year, the Salukis have bagged 16 consecutive victories, dating back to last year. They are tied with two name-brand national powers — Arizona and UCLA — for the second-longest winning streak in Division I behind Oklahoma State’s 21 in a row.

“You’ve got a great mix of veteran leadership and youth,” said SIU coach Kerri Blaylock of her team. “You’ve got great pitching and defense. We can hit up and down the lineup. Every game, someone different has come up with a hit. We don’t have to depend on one person.”