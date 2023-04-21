One streak ended.

Another one continued.

Unfortunately for SIU’s softball team, the trends kept going in the wrong direction.

The Salukis’ 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference loss Friday to Bradley at Charlotte West Stadium not only quashed their 19-game home win streak that dated back to last May, but extended their current losing skid to seven games.

Since a 17-1 rout of Evansville on April 7 in Indiana, SIU (29-12, 10-8) has been outscored 61-13. It has allowed more homers (17) in that span than it’s scored runs.

While the long ball didn’t play a factor in their latest loss, the Salukis continued to make mistakes unbecoming of the team they were during a 29-5 start.

“We’re just not playing very well right now,” said first-year coach Jen Sewell. “We’re just not very good right now.”

Even in a one-run loss where SIU owned a 10-9 edge in hits and got reasonable efforts in pitching and defense, the marks of a slumping squad were on full display. The Braves (12-34, 4-15) gave the Salukis plenty of chances to get off the mark early but escaped repeatedly.

SIU stranded seven runners in the first four innings and 10 for the game, leaving the bases filled twice. Sidney Jones lined out to left with three aboard in the first and Anna Carder, who drilled a two-run homer off the scoreboard in the fifth to tie the game at 2, went down meekly on a 3-2 pitch to strand a trio of teammates in the sixth.

That was the Salukis’ last chance. They made three quick outs against Camryn Schaller in the seventh, enabling her to pick up her first save. Grace French (4-15) scattered nine hits over five innings but got the win, minimizing the damage.

“When you shrink up instead of rise up, this is what you get,” Sewell said. “It’s just being scared instead of being confident. We practice pretty well but it hasn’t shown up in the games. We do the opposite of how we’re coached. Kids do the exact opposite of what they’re supposed to do.”

SIU’s repeated failures in key spots offensively were maximized by a first inning error and a sixth inning rally that shouldn’t have happened on paper. Bradley initiated scoring in the first when third baseman Rylie Hamilton whiffed a two-out grounder off Abbott Badgley’s bat that let Lauren DeRolf cross the plate.

In the sixth, when the Salukis were an out away from a shutdown inning after Carder’s homer, Madi Eberle (13-5) had two outs with a pair of sub-.200 hitters coming up and a runner aboard. But Jordy van der Werf worked a four-pitch walk and Ashley Breeding punched a single by diving first baseman Addi Baker to give the Braves the lead for good.

French’s RBI single gave Schaller the cushion needed to survive a shaky sixth where she hit a batter and walked two, including Jackie Lis with the bases filled to draw SIU within a run. But an offense that produced double-figure hits couldn’t come up with one with runners in scoring position after Hamilton’s infield hit in the first.

Eberle permitted nine hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort, walking one and whiffing seven. However, it wasn’t enough to prevent her fourth straight loss.

Two weeks ago, the Salukis had a resume good enough to perhaps merit an NCAA at-large bid if they kept stacking wins. Now, they’re looking like a long shot to avoid the first day of the MVC Tournament in less than three weeks.

“We got our mojo punched out of us and we’ve been acting that way for a while,” Sewell said after a long postgame talk with her team. “It’s not the disciplined team we were seeing at the 29-win mark. It’s the sloppier version.

“We’ve lost our way a little bit.”

SIU tries to find that way in the middle game of the weekend series at 2 p.m. Saturday.